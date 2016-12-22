Zippo 4-in-1 Woodsman

By Bob Duncan

Zippo has expanded beyond the windproof lighter business into the outdoor and camping markets. The company’s new 4-in-1 Woodsman tool is ideal for woodcarvers, especially those who harvest their own walking sticks. The lightweight tool is a bow saw, useful for cutting down saplings, that quickly converts to a hand axe to knock off the branches. The axe is sharp enough that you can also use it to lop down saplings, but the saw does a neater job. The tool comes with a hard-shell blade protector and includes a tent stake mallet and pulling loop.

The 4-in-1 Woodsman is available for $89.95 from Zippo, 888-442-1932, www.zippo.com.