Once you learn the basic technique, you can modify it for any face

By Harold Enlow

The nose is the most prominent feature of the face, and there are many different ways to carve one. You can increase the length, reduce the width, or change the shapes of the tip and wings. Try your hand at this large, bulbous nose, which is great for caricatures and demonstrates the basics of carving a nose.

Materials & Tools

Materials:

• Carving wood such as basswood

Tools:

• Carving knife

• Detail knife

• Skew chisel: 3/16″ (5mm)

• #3 gouge: 3/8″ (10mm)

• #5 gouge: 1/8″ (3mm)

• Denture brush

Further Reading:



Learn to Carve Faces: Noses and Hair (Booklet)

By Harold Enlow

Master carver Harold Enlow shows you how to carve these tricky features. Learn techniques to carve noses and hair and create a face that speaks volumes.

About the Author

Harold Enlow was the first Woodcarving Illustrated Woodcarver of the Year in 2001 and is considered one of the grandfathers of caricature carving in the United States. Harold, one of the founding members of the Caricature Carvers of America, is now an emeritus member.