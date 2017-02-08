Folk-Art Shield Designs

Use these shields to embellish a chess set or many other projects

By Vernon DePauw

I originally designed these shields for the knights, pawns, and board of a folk-art chess set. (The patterns are in the Spring 2017 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated.) However, you can easily adapt these shields to create a coat of arms, a shield for another knight carving, or even a painted shield for your child or grandchild.

Download the patterns, resize them to suit your project, print, and start carving.

