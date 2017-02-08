Current Issue

Woodcarving Illustrated Spring 2017 Issue 78

by February 8, 2017

The Spring 2017 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, www.foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

In This Issue:

Features

 

Delicate Artistry
By Kathleen Ryan
Nairi Safaryan uses an indescribable technique to create utterly unique art

 

 

High Relief, High Fantasy
A lifelong fan of fantasy novels, Randy Stoner tries to capture the tales in wood

 

Patterns

 

Building a Carver’s Frame 
By Ralph Beam
Shop-made holding fixture allows you to carve anything outdoors

 

 

Perpetual Calendar
By Paul Meisel and Andrew DiPace
Customize this project with chip-and relief-carved embellishments
CLICK HERE for information on an alternate calendar design

Techniques

 

 

Creative Projects from Coloring Books 
By Mindy Kinsey
The coloring fad has a side benefit: the designs are great for woodworking, too!
CLICK HERE to download coloring pages for crafts and carving.

 

Carving a Dragonfly Print Block
By Andy Hibberd
Use this relief carving for printmaking or decoration

 

 

Practice Carving Faces
By Dennis Stallings
Practice two expressions on one face with this funny figure

 

 

Carving a Low-Relief Portrait
By Graham Thompson
Learn how to use a photo as a pattern to carve a portrait

 

 

A Chip-Carved Optical Illusion
By Bill Johnson
A clever geometrical design and careful carving make this fl at plate look 3-D

 

 

Carving a Panda Cub
By Leah Goddard
Use a woodburner to add fast and easy texture to this cute critter

 

 

Folk-Art Chess Set
By Vernon DePauw
Customize the colors and details to create a chess set you’ll be proud to play and display
CLICK HERE to download alternate shield patterns.

 

 

Pastry Crimper
By Mike Bloomquist
Decorative and functional kitchen tool will help you make heavenly pies
CLICK HERE to download the hippogriff crimper pattern

 

Noah’s Ark Relief Scene
By Lori Dickie
Skip roughing out by using a precut wooden blank to carve this silly scene

 

 

Finding Beauty in Scrap Wood
By Barbara Millikan
Turn a long, narrow blank into a keepsake rose

 

Elephant Hanging Hook
By Bob Hershey
Comical carving is also a functional hanger

 

 

Web Exclusives

 

 

 

 

Folk-Art Chess Set
CLICK HERE to choose and print alternate shield patterns for the Chess Set

 

 

 

Pastry Crimper
CLICK HERE to print the pattern for a hippocampus pastry crimper

Perpetual Calendar
CLICK HERE to get more info on another version of the Perpetual Calendar

 

 

 

Creative Projects from Coloring Books
CLICK HERE to download coloring pages for crafts and carving.

 

 

 

Woodchips: Flying High
CLICK HERE to meet an artist who carves realistic airplanes.

 

 

 

 

