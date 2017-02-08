Woodcarving Illustrated Spring 2017 Issue 78

The Spring 2017 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, www.foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

In This Issue:

Features

Delicate Artistry

By Kathleen Ryan

Nairi Safaryan uses an indescribable technique to create utterly unique art

.

.



High Relief, High Fantasy

A lifelong fan of fantasy novels, Randy Stoner tries to capture the tales in wood

.

.

Patterns

Building a Carver’s Frame

By Ralph Beam

Shop-made holding fixture allows you to carve anything outdoors

.

.



Perpetual Calendar

By Paul Meisel and Andrew DiPace

Customize this project with chip-and relief-carved embellishments

CLICK HERE for information on an alternate calendar design

.

.

Techniques

Creative Projects from Coloring Books

By Mindy Kinsey

The coloring fad has a side benefit: the designs are great for woodworking, too!

CLICK HERE to download coloring pages for crafts and carving.

.

.



Carving a Dragonfly Print Block

By Andy Hibberd

Use this relief carving for printmaking or decoration

.

.



Practice Carving Faces

By Dennis Stallings

Practice two expressions on one face with this funny figure

.

.



Carving a Low-Relief Portrait

By Graham Thompson

Learn how to use a photo as a pattern to carve a portrait

.

.



A Chip-Carved Optical Illusion

By Bill Johnson

A clever geometrical design and careful carving make this fl at plate look 3-D

.

.



Carving a Panda Cub

By Leah Goddard

Use a woodburner to add fast and easy texture to this cute critter

.

.

Folk-Art Chess Set

By Vernon DePauw

Customize the colors and details to create a chess set you’ll be proud to play and display

CLICK HERE to download alternate shield patterns.

.

.



Pastry Crimper

By Mike Bloomquist

Decorative and functional kitchen tool will help you make heavenly pies

CLICK HERE to download the hippogriff crimper pattern

.

.

Noah’s Ark Relief Scene

By Lori Dickie

Skip roughing out by using a precut wooden blank to carve this silly scene

.

.

Finding Beauty in Scrap Wood

By Barbara Millikan

Turn a long, narrow blank into a keepsake rose

.

.



Elephant Hanging Hook

By Bob Hershey

Comical carving is also a functional hanger

.

.

