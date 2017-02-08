Woodcarving Illustrated Spring 2017 Issue 78

The Spring 2017 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, www.foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.
In This Issue:
Features
Delicate Artistry
By Kathleen Ryan
Nairi Safaryan uses an indescribable technique to create utterly unique art
High Relief, High Fantasy
A lifelong fan of fantasy novels, Randy Stoner tries to capture the tales in wood
Patterns
Building a Carver’s Frame
By Ralph Beam
Shop-made holding fixture allows you to carve anything outdoors
Perpetual Calendar
By Paul Meisel and Andrew DiPace
Customize this project with chip-and relief-carved embellishments
CLICK HERE for information on an alternate calendar design
Techniques
Creative Projects from Coloring Books
By Mindy Kinsey
The coloring fad has a side benefit: the designs are great for woodworking, too!
CLICK HERE to download coloring pages for crafts and carving.
Carving a Dragonfly Print Block
By Andy Hibberd
Use this relief carving for printmaking or decoration
Practice Carving Faces
By Dennis Stallings
Practice two expressions on one face with this funny figure
Carving a Low-Relief Portrait
By Graham Thompson
Learn how to use a photo as a pattern to carve a portrait
A Chip-Carved Optical Illusion
By Bill Johnson
A clever geometrical design and careful carving make this fl at plate look 3-D
Carving a Panda Cub
By Leah Goddard
Use a woodburner to add fast and easy texture to this cute critter
Folk-Art Chess Set
By Vernon DePauw
Customize the colors and details to create a chess set you’ll be proud to play and display
CLICK HERE to download alternate shield patterns.
Pastry Crimper
By Mike Bloomquist
Decorative and functional kitchen tool will help you make heavenly pies
CLICK HERE to download the hippogriff crimper pattern
Noah’s Ark Relief Scene
By Lori Dickie
Skip roughing out by using a precut wooden blank to carve this silly scene
Finding Beauty in Scrap Wood
By Barbara Millikan
Turn a long, narrow blank into a keepsake rose
Elephant Hanging Hook
By Bob Hershey
Comical carving is also a functional hanger
Web Exclusives
Woodchips: Flying High
CLICK HERE to meet an artist who carves realistic airplanes.