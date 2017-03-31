Carving Hair

Use these basic techniques to add hair to a carving

By Harold Enlow

Most carvings of people will include some sort of hair, whether it is hair on the head, a mustache, or a beard. Hair is one place where you can introduce a bit of realism to make the caricature parts stand out.

Basic hair is really a series of carved grooves. There are a few more steps to carving a curled lock, or curlicue, of hair. I use a V-tool for men’s hair because it looks rugged. It can also look stringier. For women’s hair, I use a small #11 gouge. This gouge allows you to carve more flowing locks of hair.

Carving Basic Hair

Carving a Curlicue

Materials & Tools:

Materials:

• Carving or practice block

Tools:

• Carving knife

• V-tool: 1/8″ (3mm)

• Veiner: small

• #3 gouge: 1/4″ (6mm)

• Denture brush

For more information see Carving Faces Workbook by Harold Enlow. Pull up a seat next to Harold’s carving bench as he teaches you how to carve faces with highly detailed eyes, lips, nose, hair, and ears, while sharing decades of carving tips and techniques. The book is available from www.FoxChapelPublishing.com for $19.95 plus S&H.