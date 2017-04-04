Puzzle Playsets Video

Puzzle Playsets: Easy to Make, Fun to Give!

Puzzle playsets are quick, easy, and fun to make. Each one is a puzzle, a toy, and a creative decoration all in one. Watch our video overview and learn how to use simple woodworking to make your own puzzle playsets.

You’ll need some wood, a saw, some sandpaper, a woodburner, paint, and a couple of common tools. All you have to do is cut the pieces, woodburn the designs (add the solution to the back just in case!), and build the box. You can either woodburn the details onto the puzzle pieces or, for extra details, carve them. (Just follow the lines with a small gouge and then round the edges with a knife.)

Make puzzle playsets for holidays, birthdays, and just for fun! Patterns include a farm, dragons, dinosaurs, fairy tale folks, Noah’s Ark, Santa, snowmen, and the nativity.

