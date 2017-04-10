Simple Spring Bunny Pin

Step 1: Transfer the pattern to the wood with both the horizontal and vertical centerlines, making sure the grain runs vertically through the rabbit. Cut the perimeter with a bandsaw or scroll saw.

Step 2: On the sides, draw lines that divide the thickness of the wood in half. Mark off or highlight the waste wood to be removed behind the ears and raised feet, and in front of the tail.

Step 3: Using a carving knife, make stop cuts or notches along the sides of the rabbit’s face, under its chin, and around the ears, feet, and tail.

Step 4: Remove waste wood from behind the ears, the four feet, and in front of the tail.

Step 5: Block out the basic shapes of the head, ears, and feet. The horizontal centerlines running through the nose and front feet indicate the high areas of the carving.

Step 6: A side view shows wood removed in the previous steps.

Step 7: Use an 8mm #3 fishtail gouge and the knife to continue blocking out the ears, eye area, muzzle, feet, and tail.

Step 8: A side view shows the results of blocking out.

Step 9: Redraw the vertical centerline on the face and draw the details of the eyes, muzzle, feet, and tail.

Step 10: Making sure that the tip of the knife is very sharp, carve the details you drew in the previous step. Also use a 2mm #11 veiner to define the inside of the ears and around the feet, paws, and tail.

Step 11: Clean the wood (see Painting and Finishing Tips, below), seal the carving, and paint the features. The eyes are thinned white, the irises are blue, the pupils are brown, the nose is black, the tooth is white, the lip is light red, and the foot pads and toes are a black wash. Let the paint dry thoroughly. Then, wax the front and sides (not the back) of the carving.