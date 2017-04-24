Learning to Carve a Panda

During a three-day class, animal carver Leah Goddard taught the Charlotte Woodcarvers Club how to carve a panda. The first day was spent carving and texturing, the next day woodburning, and the final day painting and detailing. The class was very organized and moved along at a good pace. Some club members took their pandas home with them at the end of each day to continue their work, and although they were exhausted by the end of the class, they found the end result very rewarding. The Charlotte Woodcarvers Club thoroughly enjoyed the class and they hope to take another of Leah’s classes again.

