News

Strop Talk – Issue Six

by April 28, 2017

Welcome to the sixth issue of Strop Talk!

We are dedicated to bringing you new, fun, and informative content in each of our Strop Talk e-newsletters. Combined with our magazine, website, and online forum, Strop Talk is another way to help keep the creativity flowing and the carving knives sharp all year long.

Daffodil Lovespoon
Carve a lovespoon rich with symbols of love, luck, and spring.
Simple Spring Bunny Pin
Use this easy relief bunny carving as a pin, pendant, or magnet.
Paint Tote Case
Simple but sturdy paint tote lets you store and carry your color collection.
Puzzle playsets are quick, easy, and fun to make. Each one is a puzzle, a toy, and a creative decoration all in one. Watch our video overview and learn how to use simple woodworking to make your own puzzle playsets.
Carving & Painting Noah’s Ark, by Betty Padden, is available now! Pair Betty’s simple layered technique with some easy relief carving to make an easy heirloom ark and plenty of animals (perfect for play or display).
Carving Hair
If you carve people, you need to know how to carve hair. Expert carver Harold Enlow shares his best tips for carving both basic hair and a curled lock.
2017 Woodcarving and Wildlife Art Festival
Despite a late season snowstorm, the Lancaster County Wood Carvers welcomed nearly 900 guests to its 44th annual Woodcarving and Wildlife Art Festival in March.
Charlotte Woodcarvers Club
Dave Stetson taught the Charlotte (N.C.) Woodcarvers how to make funny faces.
Want to share your opinions or contribute to our magazines, websites, or e-newsletter? We are always listening! Send your e-mails and photos to: editors@woodcarvingillustrated.com.

• Letters: Tell us what you think, ask for help, or share your ideas and successes.

• Tips: Got a great way of doing something? Write it down, take a picture, and send it in!

• Reader Gallery: Snap a photo of your latest carving, jot some details, and share it with us.

• News: Has your club helped a charity or celebrated an anniversary? Are you teaching kids or investigating carvings in far-off countries? Write a short description and include some photos.

• Show Reports: Tell us about your club’s show. How many people exhibited and attended, who won prizes, who taught classes, and who was the special guest? Send photos, too! We prefer to see people—but please be sure to tell us their names.

• Calendar: We welcome your show and roundup announcements for our calendar. (We do not include private classes in our listings.) Click here to visit our website and submit them via our form.

• Projects: We’re always looking for new, unique ideas to publish. If you’ve designed a project, send us a photo and description for a chance to be published!
Tags: / / / / / / / / / / /
Author:

Comments are closed.