Woodcarving Illustrated Summer 2017 Issue 79

The Spring 2017 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, www.foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

In This Issue:

 

Features

 

 

Hooked on Tradition

By Kathleen Ryan

Five generations of carvers create memories making fishing decoys
Flying High

By Kathleen Ryan

Realistic shapes and colors turn fan birds into fantastic artwork

Patterns

Fairy-Tale Frog

By Bob Hershey

Caricature creature is easy to customize

Stir Crazy!

By Marty Leenhouts

Use paint sticks to make versatile chip-carved crafts

Americana Whale

By Vernon DePauw

This folk-art style carving is a craft-show favorite

Techniques

 

Creating Weathered Wood

By Butch Clark

Power carve a better branch than Mother Nature makes

Understanding Chip-Carving Designs

By Wayne Barton

Compare two chip-carving designs to determine your preferences

Woodburning Animal Eyes

By Aline Hoffman

Creative techniques to portray soulful eyes

Projects

Cypress Knee Fairy Houses

By Tom Borecki

Cypress knees are better than cottonwood for whimsical found-wood carvings

Sliding Ball-in-Cage

By Ed LeFave

Embellish a wooden dowel with an unusual whimsy design

Carving a Musky

By Charles Weiss

Make a life-size muskellunge or scale it down to fit your décor. Power carving makes it easy!

Making Wooden Measuring Spoons

By John Niggemeyer

Carve this functional project from a single block of wood

Oak Leaf Picture Frame

By Steve Smith

Outdoor-themed frame teaches you the basics of relief-carving layers

Custom Whistles

By Don Arnett

Create a cool collectible by adding a carved topper to a wooden whistle

Carving a Daisy Pin

By Glenn Stewart

Floral pin is a perfect gift for Mother’s Day

Quick Wizard

By Bob Kozakiewicz

Simple project is perfect for teaching beginners or just fun for yourself

Early Bird Automaton

By Frank Napoli

Add life to a vivid Mexican folk art-style carving with a simple mechanism

Carving the Sea Captain

By Dylan Goodson

Use realistic anatomy to bring this classic carving project to life

