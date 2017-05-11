Woodcarving Illustrated Summer 2017 Issue 79

The Spring 2017 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, www.foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

Scroll down for a sneak peek!

In This Issue:

Features

Hooked on Tradition By Kathleen Ryan Five generations of carvers create memories making fishing decoys Flying High By Kathleen Ryan Realistic shapes and colors turn fan birds into fantastic artwork Click HERE to learn to carve your own Fan-Tailed Hummingbird

Patterns

Fairy-Tale Frog By Bob Hershey Caricature creature is easy to customize Stir Crazy! By Marty Leenhouts Use paint sticks to make versatile chip-carved crafts Americana Whale By Vernon DePauw This folk-art style carving is a craft-show favorite

Techniques

Creating Weathered Wood By Butch Clark Power carve a better branch than Mother Nature makes Understanding Chip-Carving Designs By Wayne Barton Compare two chip-carving designs to determine your preferences Click HERE for a bonus chip-carving pattern Woodburning Animal Eyes By Aline Hoffman Creative techniques to portray soulful eyes

Projects

Cypress Knee Fairy Houses By Tom Borecki Cypress knees are better than cottonwood for whimsical found-wood carvings Sliding Ball-in-Cage By Ed LeFave Embellish a wooden dowel with an unusual whimsy design Click the photo to the right to see the carving slide and move. Carving a Musky By Charles Weiss Make a life-size muskellunge or scale it down to fit your décor. Power carving makes it easy! Making Wooden Measuring Spoons By John Niggemeyer Carve this functional project from a single block of wood Oak Leaf Picture Frame By Steve Smith Outdoor-themed frame teaches you the basics of relief-carving layers Custom Whistles By Don Arnett Create a cool collectible by adding a carved topper to a wooden whistle Carving a Daisy Pin By Glenn Stewart Floral pin is a perfect gift for Mother’s Day Quick Wizard By Bob Kozakiewicz Simple project is perfect for teaching beginners or just fun for yourself Early Bird Automaton By Frank Napoli Add life to a vivid Mexican folk art-style carving with a simple mechanism Click on the photo to see the early bird catch the worm. Carving the Sea Captain By Dylan Goodson Use realistic anatomy to bring this classic carving project to life

Online Exclusives

Bonus Projects

Click Here to learn how to make your own fan bird.

Click HERE to download a second version of Wayne Barton’s chip-carved mirror.

Video

Click HERE to see the OrbiCut bit in action COMING SOON.

More Woodchips

Click HERE to meet Bob Brightbill, an artist who carves realistic portrait busts.