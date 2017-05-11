Woodcarving Illustrated Summer 2017 Issue 79

The Spring 2017 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, www.foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.
Scroll down for a sneak peek!
In This Issue:
Features
|Hooked on Tradition
By Kathleen Ryan
Five generations of carvers create memories making fishing decoys
|Flying High
By Kathleen Ryan
Realistic shapes and colors turn fan birds into fantastic artwork
Click HERE to learn to carve your own Fan-Tailed Hummingbird
Patterns
|
Fairy-Tale Frog
By Bob Hershey
Caricature creature is easy to customize
|
Stir Crazy!
By Marty Leenhouts
Use paint sticks to make versatile chip-carved crafts
|
Americana Whale
By Vernon DePauw
This folk-art style carving is a craft-show favorite
Techniques
|
Creating Weathered Wood
By Butch Clark
Power carve a better branch than Mother Nature makes
|
Understanding Chip-Carving Designs
By Wayne Barton
Compare two chip-carving designs to determine your preferences
|
Woodburning Animal Eyes
By Aline Hoffman
Creative techniques to portray soulful eyes
Projects
Online Exclusives
Bonus Projects
Click Here to learn how to make your own fan bird.
Click HERE to download a second version of Wayne Barton’s chip-carved mirror.
Video
Click HERE to see the OrbiCut bit in action COMING SOON.
More Woodchips
Click HERE to meet Bob Brightbill, an artist who carves realistic portrait busts.