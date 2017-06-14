By Bob Duncan

Protect your ears from loud tools while listening to your tunes with the ISOtunes PRO Noise Isolating Bluetooth Earbuds. These earbuds combine comfort with hearing protection and good sound quality.

These innovative earbuds also include a noise-cancelling microphone that eliminates steady state noise, such as a rotary tool or dust collector, if you need to use your phone.

The microphone is useful, but these earbuds really shine when it comes to listening to music. Instead of a piece of rubber or shaped plastic, ISOtunes comes with memory foam inserts for your ears. These inserts fit into your ears similarly to foam earplugs. Not only are they the most comfortable earbuds I’ve ever worn, but they block out most noise as well. The earpieces are replaceable.

Many noise cancelling earbuds that you hear about work by emitting a tone that blocks most ambient noise. This will not necessarily protect your hearing from loud tools—remember, anything louder than a blender for more than 10 minutes can lead to permanent hearing loss. But ISOtunes PRO, and the less expensive ISOtunes, both meet OSHA standards for blocking outside noise. Additionally, for a few rare people (myself included), the noise cancelling tone can cause nausea and headaches.

The headphones charge via a micro USB cable. I’ve used them for over eight hours on one charge; the company says they are good for up to 10 hours of use on one charge. I use them in the shop and at my desk while working. I put them on when I get to the office, take them off when I need to talk to a co-worker, and put them back on when I go back to work. I prefer the ISOtunes PRO to the ISOtunes because the PRO features a moldable wire that fits over your ear to hold the earbuds in place. This wire helps keep them from falling out while you’re working.

ISOtunes PRO is available for $89.99, and the ISOtunes is available for $59.99 with free shipping from ISOtunes, www.isotunesaudio.com.