Quick & Cute Carving Projects

Patterns for 46 Projects to Carve in One Day

By Lori Dickie

Even complete beginners can carve delightful wooden characters with this book. Caricature carver Lori Dickie shows you how to get great results fast with just a blank basswood egg and her friendly step-by-step instructions. The premade blanks allow new carvers to achieve instant success, and make your first project fast and fun. Lori provides two detailed projects and 44 ready-to-use patterns for cute critters, along with holiday-themed patterns for Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and more. $15.99.

Check out a pattern for a tree made from an egg here.

Available in stores on August 29, 2017, or call Fox Chapel Publishing to preorder: 1-800-457-9112.