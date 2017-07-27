Current Issue

Woodcarving Illustrated Fall 2017 Issue 80

by July 27, 2017

The Fall 2017 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, www.foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

In This Issue:

Features

Woodcarver of the Year

By Kathleen Ryan

Meet Janet Cordell, the 2017 honoree
Distinctively Different Decoys

By Kathleen Ryan

Chris Boone uses natural bark, knots, and lichen to accent his carvings

CLICK HERE to see more photos of Chris Boone’s natural decoys
Blades and Banjos

By Kathleen Ryan

Carver strikes a chord with gourd banjos

 

Techniques

Make a House Sign

By Marty Leenhouts

Versatile design is easy to carve and suits any home
Pattern Making with Clay Models

By Jim Hiser

If you don’t draw as well as you’d like, make your pattern from clay
Creating a Carving from a Kid’s Sketch

By Jill and Mary Motovidlak

Transform your child’s art into a carving

Projects

High-Relief Carving Made Easy

By Betty Padden

Simple technique gives expert results
Carving a Relief Landscape

By Dylan Goodson

Create miles of depth in a 2″-thick blank
Halloween Puzzle Playset

By Carolea Hower

Freestanding figures fit into haunted house box for storage
Trick or Treat Witch

By Mike Pounders

Focus on the expression while making this amusing witch
Tiny T. rex

By Brian Altison

King of Lizards will be a hit with dino lovers of all ages
Bighorn Ram

By Leah Goddard

Create this realistic animal bust with just five tools
Standing Blue Heron

By Robert Stadtlander

Carve and paint a tranquil relief scene

Patterns

Carving a Red-Tailed Hawk Walking Stick

By David Stehly

Simple pattern creates a stunning walking stick

CLICK HERE for help choosing great wood for walking sticks
Burning a Fall Scene on Leather

By Danette Smith

Use colored pencils to bring this autumn scene to life
Carving a Boy Scout

By Chris Hammack

This iconic figure is easy to customize
Custom Paint Rack

By Steve Russell

Size this basic design to fit your workspace
Dual Ornament

By Carolea Hower

Display this quick-carve ornament from autumn to Christmas

 

Online Exclusives

Walking Stick Wood Chart

CLICK HERE to download a reference chart that will help you choose great wood for walking sticks.

Artist Gallery

CLICK HERE to see more photos of Chris Boone’s natural decoys.

The Spiral Spoon

CLICK HERE to read about a carver’s visit to a store devoted to carved wooden spoons.

