Woodcarving Illustrated Fall 2017 Issue 80

The Fall 2017 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, www.foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.
Scroll down for a sneak peek!
.
.
.
.
In This Issue:
Features
|Woodcarver of the Year
By Kathleen Ryan
Meet Janet Cordell, the 2017 honoree
|Distinctively Different Decoys
By Kathleen Ryan
Chris Boone uses natural bark, knots, and lichen to accent his carvings
CLICK HERE to see more photos of Chris Boone’s natural decoys
|Blades and Banjos
By Kathleen Ryan
Carver strikes a chord with gourd banjos
Techniques
|Make a House Sign
By Marty Leenhouts
Versatile design is easy to carve and suits any home
|Pattern Making with Clay Models
By Jim Hiser
If you don’t draw as well as you’d like, make your pattern from clay
|Creating a Carving from a Kid’s Sketch
By Jill and Mary Motovidlak
Transform your child’s art into a carving
Projects
|High-Relief Carving Made Easy
By Betty Padden
Simple technique gives expert results
|Carving a Relief Landscape
By Dylan Goodson
Create miles of depth in a 2″-thick blank
|Halloween Puzzle Playset
By Carolea Hower
Freestanding figures fit into haunted house box for storage
|Trick or Treat Witch
By Mike Pounders
Focus on the expression while making this amusing witch
|Tiny T. rex
By Brian Altison
King of Lizards will be a hit with dino lovers of all ages
|Bighorn Ram
By Leah Goddard
Create this realistic animal bust with just five tools
|Standing Blue Heron
By Robert Stadtlander
Carve and paint a tranquil relief scene
Patterns
|Carving a Red-Tailed Hawk Walking Stick
By David Stehly
Simple pattern creates a stunning walking stick
CLICK HERE for help choosing great wood for walking sticks
|Burning a Fall Scene on Leather
By Danette Smith
Use colored pencils to bring this autumn scene to life
|Carving a Boy Scout
By Chris Hammack
This iconic figure is easy to customize
|Custom Paint Rack
By Steve Russell
Size this basic design to fit your workspace
|Dual Ornament
By Carolea Hower
Display this quick-carve ornament from autumn to Christmas
Online Exclusives
Walking Stick Wood Chart
CLICK HERE to download a reference chart that will help you choose great wood for walking sticks.
Artist Gallery
CLICK HERE to see more photos of Chris Boone’s natural decoys.
The Spiral Spoon
CLICK HERE to read about a carver’s visit to a store devoted to carved wooden spoons.