Woodcarving Illustrated Fall 2017 Issue 80

In This Issue:

Features

Woodcarver of the Year By Kathleen Ryan Meet Janet Cordell, the 2017 honoree Distinctively Different Decoys By Kathleen Ryan Chris Boone uses natural bark, knots, and lichen to accent his carvings CLICK HERE to see more photos of Chris Boone’s natural decoys Blades and Banjos By Kathleen Ryan Carver strikes a chord with gourd banjos

Techniques

Make a House Sign By Marty Leenhouts Versatile design is easy to carve and suits any home Pattern Making with Clay Models By Jim Hiser If you don’t draw as well as you’d like, make your pattern from clay Creating a Carving from a Kid’s Sketch By Jill and Mary Motovidlak Transform your child’s art into a carving

Projects

High-Relief Carving Made Easy By Betty Padden Simple technique gives expert results Carving a Relief Landscape By Dylan Goodson Create miles of depth in a 2″-thick blank Halloween Puzzle Playset By Carolea Hower Freestanding figures fit into haunted house box for storage Trick or Treat Witch By Mike Pounders Focus on the expression while making this amusing witch Tiny T. rex By Brian Altison King of Lizards will be a hit with dino lovers of all ages Bighorn Ram By Leah Goddard Create this realistic animal bust with just five tools Standing Blue Heron By Robert Stadtlander Carve and paint a tranquil relief scene

Patterns

Carving a Red-Tailed Hawk Walking Stick By David Stehly Simple pattern creates a stunning walking stick CLICK HERE for help choosing great wood for walking sticks Burning a Fall Scene on Leather By Danette Smith Use colored pencils to bring this autumn scene to life Carving a Boy Scout By Chris Hammack This iconic figure is easy to customize Custom Paint Rack By Steve Russell Size this basic design to fit your workspace Dual Ornament By Carolea Hower Display this quick-carve ornament from autumn to Christmas

Online Exclusives

