Strop Talk – Issue 7

Welcome to the seventh issue of Strop Talk!
We are dedicated to bringing you new, fun, and informative content in each of our Strop Talk e-newsletters. Combined with our magazine, website, and online forum, Strop Talk is another way to help keep the creativity flowing and the carving knives sharp all year long.
|Still Carving at 100
Centenarian enjoys creativity, social aspects of carving.
|Solving the Mystery of Big Oley
A chainsaw team turns a forgotten carving into a lasting attraction
|Seashell Paperweight
Simple but elegant project is a great way to commemorate a beach vacation.
|Carving an Ear
Harold Enlow, the grandfather of caricature carving in the United States, shows you a simple way to carve an ear.
|ISOtunes Pro Noise Isolating Bluetooth Earbuds
Protect your ears while you listen to your tunes.