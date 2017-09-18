Strop Talk – Issue 7

eNews: Strop Talk

Strop Talk – Issue 7

by September 18, 2017

Welcome to the seventh issue of Strop Talk!

We are dedicated to bringing you new, fun, and informative content in each of our Strop Talk e-newsletters. Combined with our magazine, website, and online forum, Strop Talk is another way to help keep the creativity flowing and the carving knives sharp all year long.

 

Still Carving at 100

Centenarian enjoys creativity, social aspects of carving.
Solving the Mystery of Big Oley

A chainsaw team turns a forgotten carving into a lasting attraction
Seashell Paperweight

Simple but elegant project is a great way to commemorate a beach vacation.
Carving an Ear

Harold Enlow, the grandfather of caricature carving in the United States, shows you a simple way to carve an ear.
ISOtunes Pro Noise Isolating Bluetooth Earbuds

Protect your ears while you listen to your tunes.

Related posts:

Strop Talk – Issue Four Strop Talk – Issue Five Strop Talk – Issue Two Strop Talk
Tags: / / / /
Author:

Comments are closed.