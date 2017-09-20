Gouge Sharpening Exercise

Use wood molding to practice sharpening techniques, before you work on your tools

by Andre Breau

This article was first published in issue 32 of Woodcarving Illustrated.

For beginners, sharpening a carving tool usually means one of two things: taking the tool to a professional to sharpen, or risking the expensive tool practicing their sharpening technique. The National Woodcarving School (NWS) developed a method to practice sharpening using wood molding.

Learning to sharpen gouges can be achieved by following some simple steps. Instead of spending hours trying to get the right angles and a cutting edge on a metal chisel using sharpening stones, practice sharpening using a piece of wood molding and sandpaper. That way, a beginner will see immediate results and can adjust his or her technique. Once a beginner achieves steady results with the wooden models, he or she can move on to the sharpening stones with their own gouges.

Sharpening brings the cutting edge to the finest point—when the metal is polished like a mirror. In metallurgy, a mirror finish means the metal grains are in their finest and smallest shape and size. Sharpening from a coarse stone, to an extra fine stone to a buffing wheel will give the gouges their sharpest cutting edge.

< > 1. Mark your draw back line approximately 1/2" from the edge of the wood molding. Marking the line further back on the gouge will give you a thinner bevel and a lower angle of approach. Marking the line closer to the edge will give you a thicker bevel and a higher angle of approach.

About the Author

Andre Breau is the CEO of the National Woodcarving School. A long-time carver, Andre started the school as an on-line carving classroom. Current carving enthusiasts and instructors will want to visit www.2carve.com to explore the NWS approach to sharpening. More details and pictures are available on their sharpening tutorials, including a full tutorial on the parting tool. A password is required to access the sharpening tutorials which can be obtained online or by mail.

