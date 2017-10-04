Sawing Carving Blanks

Speed up the roughing-out process by cutting three views with your band saw

by Jim Willis

This article was first published in issue 52 of Woodcarving Illustrated.

I draw the front, top, and side views of my design on the carving blank. This way, I make sure all of the major points in each view line up with each other. Many carvers only cut the front and side profile on a band saw. By cutting the top view as well, I remove more waste and speed up the roughing-out process.

Rounded Corners Round the inside corners of the pattern instead of cutting sharp corners. Rounded corners are easier to cut and allow you to make minor adjustments to the design when you start carving.

If you cut the top view, your carving must be separate from the base, and your band saw must be large enough to accommodate the height of your project. Many band saw manufacturers make riser kits to provide increased cutting capacity. These kits usually add 6″ to the maximum height of your carving blank. I use a 1/4″ (6mm)- or 3⁄16” (5mm)-wide blade with four teeth per inch.

About the Author

Jim Willis has been carving as a hobby since 1976. After retiring from teaching in 2001, Jim started teaching at carving seminars in the Branson, Mo., area, and continues to do so. Jim and wife, Ellen, live in Kansas City, Mo. To see some of Jim’s work, visit his website at www.wildlife-woodcarver.com.

Discuss this material on the Woodcarving Illustrated forums.

Read more about techniques for beginners!