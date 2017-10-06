Come See Us at Artistry in Wood!

The staff of Woodcarving Illustrated magazine is packing bags and planning routes as we prepare for the event known in the carving world as “The Dayton Show.” Wait, you’re thinking — isn’t it a bit early for that? But no. Artistry in Wood, which is sponsored by the Dayton (Ohio) Carvers Guild, changed its dates and venue last year. The event will be held at the Roberts Centre in Wilmington, Ohio, on Saturday, September 14, and Sunday, September 15. That’s this week!

The Woodcarving Illustrated booth will be a busy place — stop and visit! The magazine’s editor, Mindy Kinsey, and technical editor, Bob Duncan, will be on hand both days to meet readers and scout for new article ideas. You can also meet our sales team, Michele Sensenig and Ken Ebert.

You’ll be able to see projects from recent and upcoming issues, as well as artwork from upcoming books. We’ll also have some of Fox Chapel’s new books available for you to page through, and we’ve made arrangements with on-site vendors to make sure you can purchase your own copies. And of course we’ll be giving away free copies of Woodcarving Illustrated, Scroll Saw Woodworking & Crafts, and the Fox Books catalog. We’re also selling a variety of Fox Chapel Publishing’s popular coloring books

This year, we’ve taken the reins on the demonstrations that used to be organized by the Dayton Carver’s guild, which will be held adjacent to our booth. See the list below for details.

We look forward to seeing you at the show — please stop by and say hello!

Spit and Whittle Schedule

Saturday

11am Butch Clark: Wood Habitat Noon Floyd Rhadigan: Caricature Carving 1pm Jim Hiser: Making a Clay Model 2pm Jim Shupert: Rehabbing Old Tools 3pm Judy Gale Roberts: Intro to Intarsia 4pm Scott Phillips: New Tools

Sunday