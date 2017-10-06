Strop your tools to keep them in top shape

by Mac Proffitt

This article was first published in issue 55 of Woodcarving Illustrated.

Regular tool maintenance prevents hours of time spent sharpening. A properly maintained edge needs to be sharpened on a stone only if you damage the edge.

Proper tool maintenance begins with preventing unnecessary damage. Make sure the wood you are carving is free of dirt, grit, and hard knots. Do not pry or try to dig wood out with your knife, and avoid scraping the blade across the wood.

The other crucial step in maintaining a sharp edge is stropping properly. Stropping incorrectly is the most common reason a blade requires sharpening. When you strop a tool properly, you are maintaining the bevel, which in turn maintains the edge. Never let the tool go for long periods of time without stropping.

Beginners frequently ask how often to strop a tool. I suggest stropping before you start a carving session. Then, strop whenever the blade doesn’t seem to be cutting as well or if you see scratch marks on the wood. With practice, you’ll be able to tell when your tools need stropping.

About the Author

Mac Proffitt has been teaching carving classes and tool sharpening for more than fifteen years. Contact Mac or visit his shop, Smoky Mountain Woodcarvers, at www.woodcarvers.com.

Discuss this material on the Woodcarving Illustrated forums.

Read more about techniques for beginners!