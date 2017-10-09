See the Winning Carvings from the 2017 CCA Contest

Bob Hershey, a resident of Lititz, Pa. and a regular contributor to Woodcarving Illustrated, earned the Best of Show prize in the 2017 Caricature Carvers of America (CCA) National Caricature Carving Contest. His animal caricature, Dam Dental Details, also earned him first place in the Animal Groups category.

Mike Pounders, of Little Rock, Ark., and another contributor to Woodcarving Illustrated, received the Second Best of Show award for Lickered Up.

Wayne Laramore of Sparta, Ill., took home the Third Best of Show.

Stay tuned for more coverage of the CCA National Caricature Carving Competition.

CLICK HERE to subscribe to Woodcarving Illustrated magazine

CLICK HERE to subscribe to Strop Talk, Woodcarving Illustrated’s eNewsletter

CLICK HERE for more Autumn or Fall themed projects.