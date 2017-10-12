Woodcarving Illustrated Winter 2017 Issue 81

The Winter 2017 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, www.foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.
In This Issue:
Features
|
Labor of Love
By Kathleen Ryan
Clayton Johnson wants to make the world a better place one carving at a time
|
How Sweet It Is
Join us as we celebrate the magazine’s two decades in the carving community–and look forward to many more!
Projects
|
Carving a Realistic Santa
By Dylan Goodson
Tips & tricks for carving your most lifelike St. Nick
|
Relief-Carved Snowman
By Lora S. Irish
Easy painting technique highlights carved texture
|
Carving a Christmas Cigar Box
By Desiree Hajny
Upcycle a classic wooden box with a holiday design
|
Carving a Storybook Ornament
By Betty Padden
Use an easy layering technique to create a high-relief scene
|
Dragon Wand
By Tamera Seevers
Power-carve found wood into a fantasy treasure
|
Santa Tee Ornament
By Randy True
Transform an ordinary golf tee into a tiny ornament
|
Carving a Sports-Themed Puzzle
By Kevin Reid
Low-relief tray puzzle makes a great gift
|
Santa Shelf Sitter
Detail this simple smiling face by piercing through the beard
|
Tree of Life Oil Lamp
By Karen Hundt-Brown
Use a woodburner to turn a gourd into a functional lamp
|
Reversible Santa & Snowman Ornament
By Glenn Stewart
Ornament shows a different scene on either side
Patterns
|
Jingle Santa Ornament
By Jon Nelson
Cut-n-carve ornaments are easy to make for everyone on your list
|
Monogram Knotwork Plaque
By Clayton Johnson
Swap out the letters to customize this plaque for someone special
|
Happy Tree Ornament
By Larry Green
Quick-carve holiday gift allows you to experiment with making different faces
|
By Carolea Hower
Transform inexpensive kitchen utensils into unique holiday decorations
|
Carving Santa and Rudolph
By David Sabol
Your new chance to carve our very first Santa
|
Chip-Carved Snowflake Ornaments
By Gary MacKay
Mix and match designs to create dozens of easy ornament
Techniques
|
Painting a Basket of Flowers
By Betty Padden
Detailed painting instructions help you complete your realistic relief carving
|
Carving a Custom Bracelet
By Tom Dean
Use power tools to create heirloom-quality jewelry quickly. Plus! Add a unique metal inlay in 4 easy steps
Web Exclusives
Bonus Patterns
Step-by-Step Instructions
Bonus Ornament
Bonus Gallery
