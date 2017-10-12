Woodcarving Illustrated Winter 2017 Issue 81

Current Issue / News

The Winter 2017 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, www.foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

In This Issue:

Features

Labor of Love

By Kathleen Ryan

Clayton Johnson wants to make the world a better place one carving at a time

How Sweet It Is

Join us as we celebrate the magazine’s two decades in the carving community–and look forward to many more!

Projects

Carving a Realistic Santa

By Dylan Goodson

Tips & tricks for carving your most lifelike St. Nick

Relief-Carved Snowman

By Lora S. Irish

Easy painting technique highlights carved texture

Carving a Christmas Cigar Box

By Desiree Hajny

Upcycle a classic wooden box with a holiday design

Carving a Storybook Ornament

By Betty Padden

Use an easy layering technique to create a high-relief scene

Dragon Wand

By Tamera Seevers

Power-carve found wood into a fantasy treasure

Santa Tee Ornament

By Randy True

Transform an ordinary golf tee into a tiny ornament

Carving a Sports-Themed Puzzle

By Kevin Reid

Low-relief tray puzzle makes a great gift

Santa Shelf Sitter
By Roger Beane

Detail this simple smiling face by piercing through the beard

Tree of Life Oil Lamp

By Karen Hundt-Brown

Use a woodburner to turn a gourd into a functional lamp
 

Reversible Santa & Snowman Ornament

By Glenn Stewart

Ornament shows a different scene on either side

Patterns

Jingle Santa Ornament

By Jon Nelson

Cut-n-carve ornaments are easy to make for everyone on your list

Monogram Knotwork Plaque

By Clayton Johnson

Swap out the letters to customize this plaque for someone special

Happy Tree Ornament

By Larry Green

Quick-carve holiday gift allows you to experiment with making different faces


Santa Spoons

By Carolea Hower

Transform inexpensive kitchen utensils into unique holiday decorations

Carving Santa and Rudolph

By David Sabol

Your new chance to carve our very first Santa

Chip-Carved Snowflake Ornaments

By Gary MacKay

Mix and match designs to create dozens of easy ornament

Techniques

Painting a Basket of Flowers

By Betty Padden

Detailed painting instructions help you complete your realistic relief carving

Carving a Custom Bracelet

By Tom Dean

Use power tools to create heirloom-quality jewelry quickly. Plus! Add a unique metal inlay in 4 easy steps

Web Exclusives

Bonus Patterns
Step-by-Step Instructions
Bonus Ornament

Bonus Gallery

