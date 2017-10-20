Fisherman Ornament

Convert this classic carving project into an ornament

By Bob Kozakiewicz

You can carve this quick and easy ornament with just a knife and small V-tool. Because it uses only a few basic straight cuts, this little gem is perfect for beginners. In just a couple of hours new carvers can create a unique ornament to hang on their own tree or to give away as a gift. The bright yellow finish on this carving makes it really stands out on a green tree.

Carving the Fisherman

Refer to the drawings below to measure and mark the blank. Connect the marks as shown. Draw a diagonal line on top of the block from the front corner to the back corner. Then, refer to the photo as you carve the parts with the knife. Use the V-tool to add the texture.

Painting The Fisherman

Thin acrylic paints with water to the consistency of milk. Paint several layers to deepen the colors as needed. Start with the face, then the mustache and beard, and finally the coat and hat. When the paint is dry, seal the carving with a coat of Deft semi-gloss spray lacquer

Painting Guide:

Hat: cadmium yellow medium (1)

Face: medium flesh (2) with a dab of tomato red (2) blended into tip of nose

Eyes: ivory black (1) applied with a toothpick

Beard and mustache: neutral gray (1) with titanium white dry brushed on top (1)

Raincoat: cadmium yellow medium (1)

Buttons: ivory black (1) applied with the back end of a drill bit

1 Liquitex acrylic paint

2 DecoArt Americana acrylic paint

MATERIALS & TOOLS

CLICK HERE to download the drawings

MATERIALS:

Basswood, 1″ (2.5 cm) square: 5″ (12.7 cm) long

Acrylic paint, such as Liquitex: cadmium yellow medium, ivory black, neutral gray, titanium white; Americana: medium flesh, tomato red

Finish: semi-gloss spray lacquer, such as Deft

Eye screw: brass, 1/8″ (3mm) dia. opening

Ribbon: 1/4″ (6mm) wide green

Tools:

Carving knife

V-tool: 1/8″ (3mm)

Toothpick

Drill bit

Paintbrushes

Pencil

Ruler

About the Author

Bob Kozakiewicz lives in Ridgewood, N.J. with Pat, his wife of 41 years. A self-taught, award winning carver, Bob has been carving since he was a teenager. Find Bob on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/robert.kozakiewicz.9, email him at rwkoz51@gmail.com, or view his Etsy shop RWK Woodcarving.

