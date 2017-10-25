Creating a Simple Armature

Design your own carvings with the aid of armatures and clay models

by Marv Kaisersatt

Photography by Chipping Away Inc.

This article was first published in issue 47 of Woodcarving Illustrated.

Clay figures can serve as models for those choosing to carve their own creations in wood. Wire skeletons, called armatures, keep the figures from collapsing. Additionally, clay models can be studied and adjusted by bending, twisting, and moving the armature until you achieve the form you desire.

Joe You, a caricature carver from Sacramento, Calif., originally showed me how to put together a simple armature. The measurements listed here are based on my preferences for an 81/2″-tall figure. I almost always make a clay model. It’s my rehearsal before putting knife to wood.

Materials & Tools

Materials:

16″ of #14 electrical wire (body)

8″ of #14 electrical wire (arms)

1/4″-inside diameter plastic collar

1/8″-inside diameter plastic collar

Aluminum foil

Masking tape

Wire staples

Scrap wood for head and base

Tools:

Needle nose pliers

Permanent marker

Drill with 1/4″- diameter drill bit

Pattern:

About the Author

Marv Kaisersatt of Faribault, Minn., is an award-winning carver, author, and instructor.

