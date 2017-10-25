Intricate details and interesting poses add life to these realistic Santa carvings

By Dylan Goodson

With any carving, it’s important to get the overall anatomy correct. But for me, the fun comes when it’s time to add details. I prefer realistic carvings because I can really add as much detail as I want. Scroll through the gallery of photos to see not only how anatomy affects the pose of the Santa, but also how it’s possible to add all sorts of fun detail to your carvings.

Carve your own realistic Santa! Look for Dylan’s pattern in Woodcarving Illustrated Winter 2017 (Issue 81). Click here to order.

Prefer a caricature Santa? Click here for step-by-step instructions to carve Dave Sabol’s classic design.