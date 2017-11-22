Simple cuts add depth and shadows

by Lora S. Irish

This article was first published in issue 39 of Woodcarving Illustrated.

A high relief carving depends on shadows and the illusion of depth. Undercutting helps you achieve this and has the added benefit of tucking the joint line underneath an element, which allows you to hide imperfect joints and gives your carving crisp lines.

I make undercuts with a bench knife, but you can use a straight chisel. With a bench knife, I can pull it through the cut, but with a chisel I tend to push it in. That can lead to problems later when the compressed fibers pop up and make the cut look fuzzy.

About the Author

