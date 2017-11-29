Cut Your Own Carving Blanks

Simple technique reduces the time you spend roughing out a carving

by Mark Duginske



This article was first published in issue 42 of Woodcarving Illustrated.

Band saws tend to be one of the first power tools a new carver invests in. Carvers of all skill levels use the band saw to cut out a blank, but after you cut out one view, you usually have an irregularly shaped edge that makes it difficult to cut out the second profile. While you can rough out the other profile with carving tools, there is an easy way to cut it on the band saw.

I’ll demonstrate the technique on a cabriole leg, but the technique is the same for any 3D or in-the-round project.

About the Author

Mark Duginske is a lifelong woodworker from Merrill, WI. He is the inventor of many woodworking aids and devices and is the author of several books on band saws.

Discuss this material on the Woodcarving Illustrated forums.

Read more in The New Complete Guide to the Band Saw!