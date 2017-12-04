Shop-Made Rotary Carving Vise

Create this clever, hold-anything vise for less than $30

by Mike Burton

This article was first published in issue 34 of Woodcarving Illustrated.

When doing any type of full-form sculpture, holding the work can pose a challenge. To meet this need, I’ve developed a rotating vise that will meet many holding challenges.

This simple device consists of two shafts. One is tapered to a point and one ends in a spur center. You could think of it as a lathe without a motor, except that on the spur-center shaft a large washer is placed to provide friction against the bearing block to prevent unwanted rotation.

The Vise in Use

In order to use this vise, you need to plan ahead when you are roughing out the project. If you plan to cut out the blank on a band saw, you may need to leave tabs on each end to accommodate the vise. These tabs can be cut off in the final stages of carving, and the area left can be carved using another means of support (lashing a project to a 2 x 4 with an Ace® bandage provides gentle but firm holding).

Center your project in the vise, and tighten the point shaft. Then, give the end of the spur shaft that protrudes from its bearing block a firm blow with a hammer. This will firmly seat the spur. When carving, loosen the point shaft before rotating.

As you carve, keep your pressure or mallet blows in line with the shafts or perpendicular to your bench top at the upper center of your project. Keep in mind the project is prevented from rotating by the friction washer only. Heavy pressure to the sides of the axis of the shafts can cause unwanted rotation. There will be times when such pressure can’t be avoided. In these instances, provide extra support beneath the wing block, as shown above.

A Word on Soldering

CAUTION: All soldering should be carried out in a well-ventilated area. In no way should the galvanized components become discolored, indicating too much heat. This means the galvanizing zinc is burning and releasing harmful fumes. Remember, you are working with very hot items that can cause burns if handled. Also, this is a “safety glasses” operation.

The pieces to be soldered should rest on a non-flammable, insulating surface. Firebrick is an excellent choice, but scraps of drywall will work. To prevent drywall paper from burning during soldering, take the top layer of drywall outdoors, and in a safe place, standing upwind, burn off the top layer of paper.

Clean all areas of the joint with steel wool, fine sandpaper, or a wire brush, and apply a thin coat of flux. Before applying any heat, cut a small piece of solder, and place it near a joint. Heat all components to be joined evenly and slowly. If you melt the tiny piece of solder, and it blows off the assembly, you are heating too fast. Back the torch away. When the tiny piece flows, the joint is hot enough. Add more solder from the coil, taking care not to disturb the position of the components.

Let all soldered assemblies cool naturally. This could take 15 minutes or more.

Making the Vise

Materials & Tools

Materials:

2 each 2″ x 4″ x 8’ studs (select ones that are as straight and knot-free as possible)

14 each 2 1 ⁄ 2 ” drywall screws

⁄ ” drywall screws 2 each 1″ drywall screws

1″-diameter steel washer

3 ⁄ 4 “-diameter steel washer

⁄ “-diameter steel washer 2 each 5 ⁄ 8 “-diameter shaft collars

⁄ “-diameter shaft collars 5 ⁄ 8 “-diameter shaft stock at least 12 3 ⁄ 4 ” long

⁄ “-diameter shaft stock at least 12 ⁄ ” long 1 ⁄ 2 “-diameter all-thread at least 12 3 ⁄ 4 ” long

⁄ “-diameter all-thread at least 12 ⁄ ” long 1 ⁄ 2 “-diameter nut

⁄ “-diameter nut 1 ⁄ 8 “-diameter steel rod at least 6” long

⁄ “-diameter steel rod at least 6” long Hardwood scrap about 1″ x 1 1 ⁄ 2 ” x 4″

⁄ ” x 4″ Solder and flux

Firebrick or drywall scraps

Carpenters’ glue

Tools:

Hand-held propane torch (Mapp ® gas will work even better)

gas will work even better) Drill and bit assortment

Carving gouges

Hacksaw or abrasive cutoff wheel

File

Wire brush

Mallet and a couple of hammers

Patterns:

