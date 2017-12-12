Quick and Cute Christmas Tree

Transform a basswood egg into a simple tree just in time for Christmas

By Lori Dickie

You should be able to carve this fun, cute, and quick Christmas tree almost as fast as you drew the pattern onto the turned Santa egg.

Carving the Tree

While carving it from an egg will speed up the process, you could easily start with a rectangular piece of wood. Trace the outline of the pattern onto the blank, cut off the excess, and round the corners to make the tree shape. If you start with a Santa egg, carve off the ring that’s intended for the hat trim to create a soft cone-shaped blank. Then, draw the branches, make stop cuts along the branches, and carve up to the stop cuts to separate the boughs of the branches. Go back and add some individual branch texture with a micro V-tool. Use a woodburner with a writing tip to remove any fuzzies from under the boughs of branches.

Painting the Tree

Paint the entire tree with Delta Ceramcoat hunter green acrylic paint. When the paint is dry, dry-brush a few accents onto the edges of the boughs and the top of the tree with Americana white acrylic paint. After the paint is dry, seal the carving with matte varnish.

Materials:

• Basswood turned Santa: small #2 size (1-3/4″ x 3-5/8″, or 4.4cm x 9.2cm)

• Graphite paper

• Acrylic paint, such as Delta Ceramcoat: hunter green; such as Americana: white

• Varnish: matte

Tools:

• Carving knife

• Woodburner with writing tip

• Micro (2mm) V-tool

• Pencil

• Paintbrush

CLICK HERE to download the Simple Tree Pattern.

About the Author

Lori Dickie lives in Michigan with her husband, Steve, three Rhodesian Ridgebacks, and 80 chickens. She has been carving for 18 years and displays her work at local shows and at www.Lmdickiel.etsy.com.

