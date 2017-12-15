Cincinnati Carvers Guild 2017 Woodcarving Show

Attendance at the 2017 Cincinnati Carvers Guild woodcarving show jumped 20% over the previous year. The show, held at the Clarion Hotel in Cincinnati, drew 420 people and had 65 vendor and exhibit tables.

According to Rick Bissonnette, the guild president and show chairman, the guild had 95 entries in the contest; Woodcarving Illustrated contributor Mike Allen took home Best of Show with his carved wooden box. Gary Denzler’s falcon took second best of show, and Elmo Mains’s wolf head took home third best of show. Scroll down to see a gallery of these winners

Rick’s 14-year-old son Andrew took home first place in the Youth category with his songbird. Andrew is in a friendly competition with his 16-year-old brother, Kevin. They started carving together, along with their father and two older brothers, in 2011 after the two older brothers took the free beginner class offered by the guild.

The next Cincinnati Carver’s Guild show will be Nov. 10-11 at the Clarion Hotel, Sharonville, Ohio.

The Cincinnati Carvers Guild was founded in 1966 and it meets twice a month (the second and last Wednesday of the month) in Mt. Healthy, Ohio. For more information, visit their website at www.CincinnatiCarversGuild.org or search for them on Facebook.

< > Elmo Mains's wolf head took home Third Best of Show

