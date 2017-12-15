Conewago Carvers reach out to vets at annual woodcarving show

This year, the Conewago Carvers made a concerted effort to invite veterans and folks serving in the active military to their annual woodcarving show, which was held Oct. 28-29, 2017 at the East Berlin (Pa.) Community Center. Veterans were given free admission to the show, and the club reached out to a variety of local veterans organizations to get the word out.

Attendance was up for 2017 with 561 people attending the show. Of that, 100 were veterans or active members of the military.

The club had 90 entries in their competition, and Ivan Snyder took home the best of show with his carved bark house. Bob Hershey’s Pickin’ & Grinnin’ took home second best of show, and Jane Reed earned third best of show with her dragon pyrography on a gourd. Scroll down to see a gallery of these projects.

Woodcarving Illustrated hosted a number of demonstrations at their booth, ranging from caricature carving faces and animals, chip carving, pen turning, and scroll saw basics.

For more information, visit the club’s website at http://www.conewagocarvers.com/.

< > Jane Reed's woodburned dragon on gourd earned Third Best of Show

CLICK HERE to subscribe to Woodcarving Illustrated magazine

CLICK HERE to subscribe to Strop Talk, Woodcarving Illustrated’s eNewsletter

CLICK HERE for more Holiday themed projects.