Artistry in Wood 2017

There’s something for everyone at Artistry in Wood

The Dayton Carvers’ Artistry in Wood show has bounced back after a move and is reasserting its status as one of the best carving shows in America. In its second year at the Roberts Centre in Wilmington, Ohio, the 2017 event took place on October 14-15 and welcomed 3,500 guests and 189 exhibitors. In other words, it’s a huge room full of fantastic artwork and the people who make and love it!

If you’re into woodworking, this show has something for you. About two-thirds of the exhibits are related to carving–artists, tool vendors, wood vendors, pattern people, etc.–but scrolling, turning, and woodworking are growing segments. Children are not just welcome but have an area where they can hammer birdhouses and toolboxes to their hearts’ content. Activities for adults include a silent raffle and a full slate of demonstrations.

The staff of Woodcarving Illustrated collaborated with the show to create an exciting series of demonstrations throughout the show. Among them, Dylan Goodson talked about carving realistic people, Mike Allen carved an acanthus leaf, Terry Brasher explained how to carve eyes, and Judy Gale Roberts described intarsia techniques. In addition, Jim Shubert explained how to rehab old tools and Scott Phillips of The American Woodshop demo’d a number of new tools.

The competition at Artistry in Wood is known for the excellence of its entries, and this year was no different. The award for Best of Show went to Fred Zavadil for his nearly lifesized angel bust. Al Jordan won the Second Best of Show award, and Third Best of Show went to Sherry Jones. These photos are courtesy of Artistry in Wood; to see all of the winners, visit the show’s website.

The WCI booth was busy during the show. We celebrated the 20th anniversary of Woodcarving Illustrated magazine with cake each day, and it went fast! In addition, we had several booth guests. Lori Dickie, the author of Quick & Cute Carving Patterns, demonstrated carving wooden eggs into caricatures. Wayne and Jacob Fowler, the authors of Woodworkers Pattern Book, showed numerous examples of their complexly scrolled animal portraits. We were proud that many of our book authors were at the show, including Floyd Rhadigan, Bruce Nicholas, Tom Hindes, and Judy Gale Roberts. We also presented the Woodcarver of the Year Award to Janet Cordell.

For a show that truly has more in one room than you can see or do in a weekend, head to Ohio for Artistry in Wood!

Artistry in Wood takes place every October at the Roberts Centre in Wilmington, Ohio. Visit the Dayton Carvers Guild’s website (www.daytoncarvers.com) for more information. To learn about more carving shows, visit our online calendar: woodcarvingillustrated.com/calendar-of-events.