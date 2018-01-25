Woodcarving Illustrated Spring 2018 Issue 82

The Spring 2018 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, www.foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

Scroll down for a sneak peek!

Features

Handmade With Love

By Kathleen Ryan

Handcarved cookie molds have been used to make edible artwork for more than 700 years 2017 International Woodcarvers Congress

A look at the top winners and a few of our favorite carvings from the country’s top carving competition Carver Sticks to Scriptures

By Kathleen Ryan

Ron Vance makes his walking sticks meaningful by carving them with gospel messages Recommended Beginner Tools

By Bob Duncan

Your snap guide to the tools you need to get started carving CLICK HERE to find more articles to get you started carving.

Patterns

Holding Tightly

By Russell Scott

Customize this easy-carve design to make a gift for your Valentine or any special event Stylized Dancer

By Barbara Millikan

Elegant design highlights a no-fail way to create depth without wasting wood

Projects

Cribbage Board Rosette Carving

By Marty Leenhouts

Learn to carve a classic design by decorating a plate or game board Carving Cookie Molds

By Keoma McCaffrey

Use scrap wood to make quick carvings that you’ll use for years CLICK HERE to download a chart to help you choose a non-toxic wood for your molds. CLICK HERE to see more carved cookie molds. Dancing Hearts Wood Burning

By Deborah Pompano

Pair simple burning with easy painting for a pretty spring pyro project Power Carve Your First Bird

By Randy Conner

Simple pose, shading, and feather structure make the Carolina wren a perfect first bird project Carving a Welcome Sign

By Vernon DePauw

Simple system for carving letters like an expert. Plus! Learn how to apply gold leaf CLICK HERE to download the pattern for the vertical version of the Welcome Sign Folding Cross

By Ron Vance

Use a disposable blade and a series of strategic cuts to create a symbol of the season Carving the Female Face

By Chris Howard

Detailed instructions teach proportions and explain techniques for creating an attractive portrait

Techniques

Creating Realistic Fur Texture

By Bob Hershey

This caricature bunny blends realism with whimsy, making it the perfect project for practicing fur techniques Creating a Custom Blade Cover

By Roger Beane

Ingenious leather sheath turns any blank into a blade cover Creating Natural Pigment Paints

By Alan Garbers

Learn to make and use paints from the pages of history Carving Realistic Hands

By Dylan Goodson

Step-by-step instructions will help you carve expressive, lifelike hands

Online Exclusives

Wood Toxicity

CLICK HERE to check out our chart to be sure you’re using safe wood to carve your cookie molds.

Carved Clichés

When taken literally, as these caricature carvers did, these colorful phrases can lead to gut-busting images. CLICK HERE to see what they came up with.

Bonus Pattern

CLICK HERE to download the pattern for a vertical format welcome sign.

Get Started Carving

CLICK HERE for tool recommendations, carving and finishing techniques, wood reviews, and more!

• For more articles like this, subscribe to Woodcarving Illustrated magazine. Click here for more information.