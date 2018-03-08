Strop Talk: Issue Eight

Strop Talk: Issue Eight

by March 8, 2018

Welcome to the eighth issue of Strop Talk!

We are dedicated to bringing you new, fun, and informative content in each of our Strop Talk e-newsletters. Combined with our magazine, website, and online forum, Strop Talk is another way to help keep the creativity flowing and the carving knives sharp all year long.

Carving a Mummy

Carve a fun and whimsical mummy just in time for Halloween. Cyndi Joslyn walks you through the process step by step.

Autumn Mouse Relief Carving

This cute mouse carving is perfect for fall decorating and gifts. Quick relief-carving techniques make it easy.

Comfort Birds

Everyone needs a Comfort Bird! These simple birds are easy to make and feel so good to hold. In these times of turmoil, Comfort Birds will help you cope.

Artistry In Wood

Artistry in Wood occurs annually in Wilmington, Ohio, and there’s so much going on at the largest carving show in America.

More Woodcarving Shows 

For upcoming woodcarving shows, visit our Calendar of Events page.

Get Started Carving

Get started carving with our new online archive! Find the tools, wood, techniques, and insight you need to learn sharpening, basic cuts, painting techniques, and more!

 

Great Gouges: The Essential Tool Kit

Our guide to the most useful gouges for general carving will help get you started on your next project.

Club News

Big news from the Caricature Carvers of America!

 

Pumpkin Carver Extraordinaire

Carve the best pumpkins on your block! Lundy Cupp will help you carve fun faces and petrifying portraits into your pumpkins and squash.

Quick & Cute Carving Projects

Make Halloween decorations and other fun holiday carvings with this brand-new book by Lori Dickie.
Want to share your opinions or contribute to our magazines, websites, or e-newsletter? We are always listening! Send your e-mails and photos to: editors@woodcarvingillustrated.com.

Letters: Tell us what you think, ask for help, or share your ideas and successes.

Tips: Got a great way of doing something? Write it down, take a picture, and send it in!

Reader Gallery: Snap a photo of your latest carving, jot some details, and share it with us.

News: Has your club helped a charity or celebrated an anniversary? Are you teaching kids or investigating carvings in far-off countries? Write a short description and include some photos.

Show Reports: Tell us about your club’s show. How many people exhibited and attended, who won prizes, who taught classes, and who was the special guest? Send photos, too! We prefer to see people—but please be sure to tell us their names.

Calendar: We welcome your show and roundup announcements for our calendar. (We do not include private classes in our listings.) Click here to visit our website and submit them via our form.

Projects: We’re always looking for new, unique ideas to publish. If you’ve designed a project, send us a photo and description for a chance to be published!

