Strop Talk: Issue Eight

Carving a Mummy
Carve a fun and whimsical mummy just in time for Halloween. Cyndi Joslyn walks you through the process step by step.
Autumn Mouse Relief Carving
This cute mouse carving is perfect for fall decorating and gifts. Quick relief-carving techniques make it easy.
Comfort Birds
Everyone needs a Comfort Bird! These simple birds are easy to make and feel so good to hold. In these times of turmoil, Comfort Birds will help you cope.
Artistry In Wood
Artistry in Wood occurs annually in Wilmington, Ohio, and there’s so much going on at the largest carving show in America.
More Woodcarving Shows
For upcoming woodcarving shows, visit our Calendar of Events page.
Get Started Carving
Get started carving with our new online archive! Find the tools, wood, techniques, and insight you need to learn sharpening, basic cuts, painting techniques, and more!
Great Gouges: The Essential Tool Kit
Our guide to the most useful gouges for general carving will help get you started on your next project.
Club News
Big news from the Caricature Carvers of America!
Pumpkin Carver Extraordinaire
Carve the best pumpkins on your block! Lundy Cupp will help you carve fun faces and petrifying portraits into your pumpkins and squash.
Quick & Cute Carving Projects
Make Halloween decorations and other fun holiday carvings with this brand-new book by Lori Dickie.
