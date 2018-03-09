Strop Talk: Issue Nine

News

by March 9, 2018

Welcome to the ninth issue of Strop Talk!

We are dedicated to bringing you new, fun, and informative content in each of our Strop Talk e-newsletters. Combined with our magazine, website, and online forum, Strop Talk is another way to help keep the creativity flowing and the carving knives sharp all year long.

Simple Santa Ornament

It’s not too late! Carve and paint a few of these simple ornaments that require just a few tools.

Quick and Cute Christmas Tree

Transform a turned blank into an adorable carved tree in just an afternoon.
 

More Great Holiday Projects

Stay in the holiday spirit with all of these seasonal carvings.

Woodcarving and Woodworking Shows

Fall is the season for woodcarving and woodworking shows, and we’ve got the latest information about a number of them.

Product Review: Sjoberg Elite Clamping Platform

The Sjoberg Elite Clamping Platform attaches to a wall or existing bench and gives you a solid and secure carving bench in minutes.

 

Want to share your opinions or contribute to our magazines, websites, or e-newsletter? We are always listening! Send your e-mails and photos to: editors@woodcarvingillustrated.com.

• Letters: Tell us what you think, ask for help, or share your ideas and successes.

• Tips: Got a great way of doing something? Write it down, take a picture, and send it in!

• Reader Gallery: Snap a photo of your latest carving, jot some details, and share it with us.

• News: Has your club helped a charity or celebrated an anniversary? Are you teaching kids or investigating carvings in far-off countries? Write a short description and include some photos.

• Show Reports: Tell us about your club’s show. How many people exhibited and attended, who won prizes, who taught classes, and who was the special guest? Send photos, too! We prefer to see people—but please be sure to tell us their names.

• Calendar: We welcome your show and roundup announcements for our calendar. (We do not include private classes in our listings.) Click here to visit our website and submit them via our form.

• Projects: We’re always looking for new, unique ideas to publish. If you’ve designed a project, send us a photo and description for a chance to be published!

