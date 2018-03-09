Strop Talk: Issue Nine

Welcome to the ninth issue of Strop Talk!
We are dedicated to bringing you new, fun, and informative content in each of our Strop Talk e-newsletters. Combined with our magazine, website, and online forum, Strop Talk is another way to help keep the creativity flowing and the carving knives sharp all year long.
Simple Santa Ornament
It’s not too late! Carve and paint a few of these simple ornaments that require just a few tools.
Quick and Cute Christmas Tree
Transform a turned blank into an adorable carved tree in just an afternoon.
More Great Holiday Projects
Stay in the holiday spirit with all of these seasonal carvings.
Woodcarving and Woodworking Shows
Fall is the season for woodcarving and woodworking shows, and we’ve got the latest information about a number of them.
Product Review: Sjoberg Elite Clamping Platform
The Sjoberg Elite Clamping Platform attaches to a wall or existing bench and gives you a solid and secure carving bench in minutes.
