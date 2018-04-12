Folk Arts Show and Sale Gains New Following

2017 Folk Arts Festival and Carvers Show Finds New Home, Success

In 2017, The Eastern Oklahoma Woodcarvers Association made a bold decision to relocate their annual event of 40 years from Tulsa, Okla., to nearby Broken Arrow. This big gamble resulted in a big success. Their new location, just blocks away from the burgeoning Rose District, an upscale area of reclaimed and repurposed old buildings, was an immediate win.

This traditionally all-wood-carving annual event was rebranded as the Folk Arts & Woodcarver Show & Sale. “The results were surprising; a 30 percent increase in exhibitors as well as a 20 percent increase in public attendance,” show spokesman, Bill Payne, said.

