Folk Arts Show and Sale Gains New Following

Club News / News / Show Reports

Folk Arts Show and Sale Gains New Following

by April 12, 2018

2017 Folk Arts Festival and Carvers Show Finds New Home, Success

In 2017, The Eastern Oklahoma Woodcarvers Association made a bold decision to relocate their annual event of 40 years from Tulsa, Okla., to nearby Broken Arrow. This big gamble resulted in a big success. Their new location, just blocks away from the burgeoning Rose District, an upscale area of reclaimed and repurposed old buildings, was an immediate win.

This traditionally all-wood-carving annual event was rebranded as the Folk Arts & Woodcarver Show & Sale. “The results were surprising; a 30 percent increase in exhibitors as well as a 20 percent increase in public attendance,” show spokesman, Bill Payne, said.

 

 

 

 

 

 

• For more news about clubs and upcoming events, visit our Calendar of Events and Club News pages.

• For more about what’s happening in the carving world, subscribe to Woodcarving Illustrated HERE. 

• PLUS: Get digital mini magazines in your e-mail between printed issues. Click here to subscribe to StropTalk, our e-mail newsletter.

 

Related posts:

Sauder Village Woodcarvers Show & Sale 2017 Conewago Carvers reach out to vets at annual woodcarving show Wisconsin River Woodcarvers Show 2017 Cincinnati Carvers Guild 2017 Woodcarving Show
Author:

Comments are closed.