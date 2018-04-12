Strop Talk: Issue Ten

Free projects, an easy eye technique, and new spoon tools from Woodcarving Illustrated
After a tough winter, it’s finally time to relax outdoors with some fun free projects, a new tool to carve spoons on the go, finishes that will protect projects in the sun, and more!
|Flowers to Go
Carve a quick and easy pin to take a bit of spring wherever you go
|Spring Has Sprung!
From a wood spirit chair to flowers and birdhouses, there are tons of free patterns on our site to help you celebrate the season.
|There’s No Place Like Gnome
Bring luck and abundance to your garden this year by carving a gnome to look over your plants.
|Outdoor Finishes
Projects need sunscreen, too! If you’re planning to display a project in the sun, protect it with a finish that will filter UV rays.
|Carving an Eye with 4 Simple Cuts
Watch Harold Enlow demonstrate the four V-tool cuts he uses to shape every eye.
|Club News: Mayflower Anniversary, Carved Quilt, & More
Checking in with clubs across the country
|Product Review: Flexcut Spoon Tools
Three new tools ensure that spoon carvers both at home and on the go are fully equipped for their art
