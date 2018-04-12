Strop Talk: Issue Ten

eNews: Strop Talk / News

Strop Talk: Issue Ten

by April 12, 2018

Free projects, an easy eye technique, and new spoon tools from Woodcarving Illustrated

After a tough winter, it’s finally time to relax outdoors with some fun free projects, a new tool to carve spoons on the go, finishes that will protect projects in the sun, and more!

 

Flowers to Go

Carve a quick and easy pin to take a bit of spring wherever you go
Spring Has Sprung!

From a wood spirit chair to flowers and birdhouses, there are tons of free patterns on our site to help you celebrate the season.
There’s No Place Like Gnome

Bring luck and abundance to your garden this year by carving a gnome to look over your plants.
Outdoor Finishes 

Projects need sunscreen, too! If you’re planning to display a project in the sun, protect it with a finish that will filter UV rays.
Carving an Eye with 4 Simple Cuts 

Watch Harold Enlow demonstrate the four V-tool cuts he uses to shape every eye.
Club News: Mayflower Anniversary, Carved Quilt, & More

Checking in with clubs across the country
Product Review: Flexcut Spoon Tools  

Three new tools ensure that spoon carvers both at home and on the go are fully equipped for their art

 

Want to share your opinions or contribute to our magazines, websites, or e-newsletter? We are always listening! Send your e-mails and photos to: editors@woodcarvingillustrated.com.

• Letters: Tell us what you think, ask for help, or share your ideas and successes.

• Tips: Got a great way of doing something? Write it down, take a picture, and send it in!

• Reader Gallery: Snap a photo of your latest carving, jot some details, and share it with us.

• News: Has your club helped a charity or celebrated an anniversary? Are you teaching kids or investigating carvings in far-off countries? Write a short description and include some photos.

• Show Reports: Tell us about your club’s show. How many people exhibited and attended, who won prizes, who taught classes, and who was the special guest? Send photos, too! We prefer to see people—but please be sure to tell us their names.

• Calendar: We welcome your show and roundup announcements for our calendar. (We do not include private classes in our listings.) Click here to visit our website and submit them via our form.

• Projects: We’re always looking for new, unique ideas to publish. If you’ve designed a project, send us a photo and description for a chance to be published!

Related posts:

Strop Talk: Issue Eight Strop Talk – Issue Six Strop Talk Strop Talk – Issue Two
Author:

Comments are closed.