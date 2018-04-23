Woodcarving Illustrated Summer 2018 Issue 83

The Summer 2018 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing,www.foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

Features

Emil Milan: Midcentury Master By Mindy Kinsey Emil Milan is the most influential carver you’ve never heard of

Patterns

Making a Wood Spirit Whistle By Roger Beane Capture the sounds of summer with an easy-carve wood spirit whistle CLICK HERE to carve a Santa-inspired whistle. Two-Hour Pelican By Don Swartz Carve and paint this comical bird in an afternoon Chip-Carving a Summer Scene By Roman Chernikov You won’t want to cover these coaster-sized designs Carving a Relief Caricature By Eric Owens Whether you love hiking or hunting, celebrate your hobby with this easy, adaptable project Carving a Snack Bowl By Mindy Kinsey and Jon Deck Make your own modern vintage bowl Capturing the Blue Marlin By Gordon and Marsha Stiller Carve and paint a replica of this maritime bad boy

Projects

Carving a Baseball Pitcher By Dave Stetson Blend fact and fun in this action-packed caricature’s pose Handcarving a Spoon from Hard Wood By Karen Henderson Tired of boring basswood blanks? A simple trick lets you handcarve colorful wood to make gorgeous spoons Tee Time By Dwayne Gosnell Trade your nine iron for a #9 gouge and slice away to carve this caricature golfer Carving a Cowboy By Harold Enlow From the iconic hat to the stubbly beard, this cowboy is a classic Making a Box for Chip Carving By Tom Noller Adapt this simple box design to create any number of unique looks Whittling an Eagle Head By Pete Zanauskas Celebrate the patriotic summer holidays with these quick carvings Crafting an Heirloom Rocking Chair By Doug Lawrence Add a custom carving to create a unique keepsake for your family Burnt Island Light By Deborah Pompano This pyro pattern is perfect for beginners because you can easily blend blobs so they don’t show Carving a Tiger By Desiree Hajny Combine carving and burning techniques to create a cat who looks ready to pounce Power-Carving a Horse Stick By Tamera Seevers Transform a beautiful piece of hardwood into a wand or walking stick

Techniques

Quick & Easy Guide to Hand-Sharpening By Bob Duncan Get back to carving faster with this simple method for sharpening your knife, gouge, and V-tool Adapting a Roughout By Russell Scott Simple steps help you carve a variety of figures from the same basic roughout

Online Exclusives

