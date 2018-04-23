Woodcarving Illustrated Summer 2018 Issue 83

Current Issue / News

The Summer 2018 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing,www.foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

Features

Emil Milan: Midcentury Master

By Mindy Kinsey

Emil Milan is the most influential carver you’ve never heard of

Patterns

Making a Wood Spirit Whistle 

By Roger Beane

Capture the sounds of summer with an easy-carve wood spirit whistle

Two-Hour Pelican

By Don Swartz

Carve and paint this comical bird in an afternoon
Chip-Carving a Summer Scene

By Roman Chernikov

You won’t want to cover these coaster-sized designs
Carving a Relief Caricature

By Eric Owens 

Whether you love hiking or hunting, celebrate your hobby with this easy, adaptable project
Carving a Snack Bowl

By Mindy Kinsey and Jon Deck

Make your own modern vintage bowl
Capturing the Blue Marlin 

By Gordon and Marsha Stiller 

Carve and paint a replica of this maritime bad boy

Projects

Carving a Baseball Pitcher

By Dave Stetson

Blend fact and fun in this action-packed caricature’s pose
Handcarving a Spoon from Hard Wood 

By Karen Henderson

Tired of boring basswood blanks? A simple trick lets you handcarve colorful wood to make gorgeous spoons
Tee Time

By Dwayne Gosnell

Trade your nine iron for a #9 gouge and slice away to carve this caricature golfer
Carving a Cowboy 

By Harold Enlow

From the iconic hat to the stubbly beard, this cowboy is a classic
Making a Box for Chip Carving 

By Tom Noller

Adapt this simple box design to create any number of unique looks
Whittling an Eagle Head

By Pete Zanauskas

Celebrate the patriotic summer holidays with these quick carvings
Crafting an Heirloom Rocking Chair 

By Doug Lawrence

Add a custom carving to create a unique keepsake for your family
Burnt Island Light 

By Deborah Pompano

This pyro pattern is perfect for beginners because you can easily blend blobs so they don’t show
Carving a Tiger 

By Desiree Hajny 

Combine carving and burning techniques to create a cat who looks ready to pounce
Power-Carving a Horse Stick 

By Tamera Seevers

Transform a beautiful piece of hardwood into a wand or walking stick

Techniques

Quick & Easy Guide to Hand-Sharpening

By Bob Duncan

Get back to carving faster with this simple method for sharpening your knife, gouge, and V-tool
Adapting a Roughout 

By Russell Scott

Simple steps help you carve a variety of figures from the same basic roughout

Online Exclusives

Get Started Carving

Bonus Pattern

WEB-Santa Whistle Pattern

Exclusive Project

Display your favorite vintage in style with Marty Leenhouts’ chip-carved wine bottle holder!

