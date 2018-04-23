Woodcarving Illustrated Summer 2018 Issue 83

The Summer 2018 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing,www.foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.
Scroll down for a sneak peek!
Features
|Emil Milan: Midcentury Master
By Mindy Kinsey
Emil Milan is the most influential carver you’ve never heard of
Patterns
|Making a Wood Spirit Whistle
By Roger Beane
Capture the sounds of summer with an easy-carve wood spirit whistle
CLICK HERE to carve a Santa-inspired whistle.
|Two-Hour Pelican
By Don Swartz
Carve and paint this comical bird in an afternoon
|Chip-Carving a Summer Scene
By Roman Chernikov
You won’t want to cover these coaster-sized designs
|Carving a Relief Caricature
By Eric Owens
Whether you love hiking or hunting, celebrate your hobby with this easy, adaptable project
|Carving a Snack Bowl
By Mindy Kinsey and Jon Deck
Make your own modern vintage bowl
|Capturing the Blue Marlin
By Gordon and Marsha Stiller
Carve and paint a replica of this maritime bad boy
Projects
|Carving a Baseball Pitcher
By Dave Stetson
Blend fact and fun in this action-packed caricature’s pose
|Handcarving a Spoon from Hard Wood
By Karen Henderson
Tired of boring basswood blanks? A simple trick lets you handcarve colorful wood to make gorgeous spoons
|Tee Time
By Dwayne Gosnell
Trade your nine iron for a #9 gouge and slice away to carve this caricature golfer
|Carving a Cowboy
By Harold Enlow
From the iconic hat to the stubbly beard, this cowboy is a classic
|Making a Box for Chip Carving
By Tom Noller
Adapt this simple box design to create any number of unique looks
|Whittling an Eagle Head
By Pete Zanauskas
Celebrate the patriotic summer holidays with these quick carvings
|Crafting an Heirloom Rocking Chair
By Doug Lawrence
Add a custom carving to create a unique keepsake for your family
|Burnt Island Light
By Deborah Pompano
This pyro pattern is perfect for beginners because you can easily blend blobs so they don’t show
|Carving a Tiger
By Desiree Hajny
Combine carving and burning techniques to create a cat who looks ready to pounce
|Power-Carving a Horse Stick
By Tamera Seevers
Transform a beautiful piece of hardwood into a wand or walking stick
Techniques
|Quick & Easy Guide to Hand-Sharpening
By Bob Duncan
Get back to carving faster with this simple method for sharpening your knife, gouge, and V-tool
|Adapting a Roughout
By Russell Scott
Simple steps help you carve a variety of figures from the same basic roughout
Online Exclusives
Get Started Carving
CLICK HERE for tool recommendations, carving and finishing techniques, wood reviews, and more!
Bonus Pattern
CLICK HERE to download the pattern for turning Roger Beane’s Wood Spirit Whistle into a Santa!
Exclusive Project
Display your favorite vintage in style with Marty Leenhouts’ chip-carved wine bottle holder!
• CLICK HERE to purchase the issue.
• For more articles like this, subscribe to Woodcarving Illustrated magazine. Click here for more information.