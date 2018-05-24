Whittling 2018: Volume 5

Whittling, a special issue of Woodcarving Illustrated, includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is not a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, www.foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

Beginning Carvers

10-Minute Dogs By Tom Hindes This pattern is fast and easy—and adaptable to any breed Best-Ever Blade Cover By Gary Fenton A simple trick ensures this cover stays in place to protect your blade A Skulk of Foxes By Heath Dawson This family of foxes fits together to form a puzzle, game, or finger fidget Luring You On By Harley Refsal Learn to carve with the grain by making a fishing lure Making a Slip-Bark Whistle By Andrew Thomas-Price This kid favorite is quick, easy, and really, really loud Creating a Folding Cross By Ron Vance Use straight cuts and a classic technique to turn a craft stick into a cross Stick Horses and Other Twig Animals By Chris Lubkemann Turn a twig into a pen or a back scratcher with just a few cuts Carving a Big Cat By Don Self Make a black panther or a jaguar using the same pattern

Quick & Easy

Carving a Cottonwood Bark Chain By Rick Wiebe Choosing a different type of wood makes it easier to join the “chain gang” Whittle a Baby Elephant By Tom Hindes This elephant in the room is too cute to ignore Hatching a Hedgehog By Steven Kulp Comfort critters are easy to make with basswood eggs and a simple template One-Twig Owls By Chris Lubkemann Once you get the hang of it, you’ll be carving these “owl” day long Quick & Easy Football Player By Lori Dickie Start with a premade basswood shape so you can get to the fun part faster

Weekend Projects

Super Simple Santa By John Overby This jolly ornament is so easy you’ll be making dozens in no time flat Making a Grumpy Soap Man By Chris Morgan Hone your carving skills with this sweet-smelling beginner project Doggone Cute Pugs By James Miller Combine flat-plane carving with painted details to create canines with character Smooth Fox By Peter Benson Whittle and sand your own streamlined comfort animal Whittle Dwarfs By Don Mertz Tiny cartoon carvings are perfect for practicing expressions Whittling an Eagle By Greg Young Grab a chunk of wood and a knife to carve this majestic eagle Simple Songbird By Frank Egholm Use this all-in-one pattern to carve and paint your own favorite backyard bird Carving a Caricature Cop By Harley Refsal This adorable officer is so easy it should be illegal Angelic Ornament By Douglas Schauer Carve and finish this beautiful stylized design in an afternoon Twig Squirrels By Chris Lubkemann You’ll go nuts for the curly tails on these cute critters

Carving a Spoon Without a Hook Knife By Jon Mac This surprisingly elegant rough-hewn spoon proves you can create curves by carving straight lines Updating the Ball-in-Cage By Frank Egholm Rounded edges give this traditional favorite a fresh new look Ball-in-a-Ball By Keith Randich Carve this new take on a classic whimsey

Starter Guide

Choosing a Whittling Knife By Bob Duncan What to look for when selecting a folding knife The Basics of Sharpening By Bob Duncan Properly prepare your knife for safe and enjoyable whittling Comfortable Carving By Don Swartz Simple changes and stretches make it comfortable to carve for long periods of time Whittling Safety By Bob Duncan A few simple rules prevent injuries while whittling Learn the Basic Knife Cuts for Whittling By Bob Duncan Complete most projects with four types of cuts

Online Exclusives

Whittling With Chris Videos

Follow along as Chris Lubkemann teaches you carving basics HERE.

Making Wooden Pliers

Step-by-step instructions to make a whittling classic HERE

Noah’s Ark Animals

Use the “10-Minute Dogs” techniques to make more quick animals HERE

