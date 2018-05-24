Whittling 2018: Volume 5

Whittling, a special issue of Woodcarving Illustrated, includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is not a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, www.foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.
Beginning Carvers
|10-Minute Dogs
By Tom Hindes
This pattern is fast and easy—and adaptable to any breed
|Best-Ever Blade Cover
By Gary Fenton
A simple trick ensures this cover stays in place to protect your blade
|A Skulk of Foxes
By Heath Dawson
This family of foxes fits together to form a puzzle, game, or finger fidget
|Luring You On
By Harley Refsal
Learn to carve with the grain by making a fishing lure
|Making a Slip-Bark Whistle
By Andrew Thomas-Price
This kid favorite is quick, easy, and really, really loud
|Creating a Folding Cross
By Ron Vance
Use straight cuts and a classic technique to turn a craft stick into a cross
|Stick Horses and Other Twig Animals
By Chris Lubkemann
Turn a twig into a pen or a back scratcher with just a few cuts
|Carving a Big Cat
By Don Self
Make a black panther or a jaguar using the same pattern
Quick & Easy
|Carving a Cottonwood Bark Chain
By Rick Wiebe
Choosing a different type of wood makes it easier to join the “chain gang”
|Whittle a Baby Elephant
By Tom Hindes
This elephant in the room is too cute to ignore
|Hatching a Hedgehog
By Steven Kulp
Comfort critters are easy to make with basswood eggs and a simple template
|One-Twig Owls
By Chris Lubkemann
Once you get the hang of it, you’ll be carving these “owl” day long
|Quick & Easy Football Player
By Lori Dickie
Start with a premade basswood shape so you can get to the fun part faster
Weekend Projects
|Super Simple Santa
By John Overby
This jolly ornament is so easy you’ll be making dozens in no time flat
|Making a Grumpy Soap Man
By Chris Morgan
Hone your carving skills with this sweet-smelling beginner project
|Doggone Cute Pugs
By James Miller
Combine flat-plane carving with painted details to create canines with character
|Smooth Fox
By Peter Benson
Whittle and sand your own streamlined comfort animal
|Whittle Dwarfs
By Don Mertz
Tiny cartoon carvings are perfect for practicing expressions
|Whittling an Eagle
By Greg Young
Grab a chunk of wood and a knife to carve this majestic eagle
|Simple Songbird
By Frank Egholm
Use this all-in-one pattern to carve and paint your own favorite backyard bird
|Carving a Caricature Cop
By Harley Refsal
This adorable officer is so easy it should be illegal
|Angelic Ornament
By Douglas Schauer
Carve and finish this beautiful stylized design in an afternoon
|Twig Squirrels
By Chris Lubkemann
You’ll go nuts for the curly tails on these cute critters
|Carving a Spoon Without a Hook Knife
By Jon Mac
This surprisingly elegant rough-hewn spoon proves you can create curves by carving straight lines
|Updating the Ball-in-Cage
By Frank Egholm
Rounded edges give this traditional favorite a fresh new look
|Ball-in-a-Ball
By Keith Randich
Carve this new take on a classic whimsey
Starter Guide
|Choosing a Whittling Knife
By Bob Duncan
What to look for when selecting a folding knife
|The Basics of Sharpening
By Bob Duncan
Properly prepare your knife for safe and enjoyable whittling
|Comfortable Carving
By Don Swartz
Simple changes and stretches make it comfortable to carve for long periods of time
|Whittling Safety
By Bob Duncan
A few simple rules prevent injuries while whittling
|Learn the Basic Knife Cuts for Whittling
By Bob Duncan
Complete most projects with four types of cuts
Online Exclusives
Whittling With Chris Videos
Follow along as Chris Lubkemann teaches you carving basics HERE.
Making Wooden Pliers
Step-by-step instructions to make a whittling classic HERE
Noah’s Ark Animals
Use the “10-Minute Dogs” techniques to make more quick animals HERE
