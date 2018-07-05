Join Us: Artistry in Wood 2018

An exciting, jam-packed weekend—this October in Wilmington, Ohio

The 37th Annual Artistry in Wood Show, sponsored by the Dayton Carvers Guild, promises a weekend of inspiration, connection, learning, and fun—and, of course, some good friendly competition between carvers. In addition to displays and vendors offering a variety of woodworking projects, tools, and materials, the event features a competition with cash prizes for woodworking projects. Last year’s show included 294 entries and 187 exhibitor displays, and drew a crowd of 3,500.

Last Year’s Winners

Over the course of the weekend, there are also free demonstrations organized by Woodcarving Illustrated and Scroll Saw Woodworking & Crafts. Scott Phillips, host of The American Woodshop, usually shows off some new tools. The other demos range from general woodworking to carving to scroll sawing. Additional activities include raffles, children’s projects sponsored by the Western Ohio Woodworkers, a silent auction, and a banquet on Saturday night. The show will take place at the Roberts Centre in Wilmington, Ohio, on October 13 and 14, 2018. We hope to see you there!

For more information, visit daytoncarvers.com/artistryinwood.

