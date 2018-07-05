New Products!

Pick up these new pyro and carving booklets for the advanced wood artist in your life

Carving and Painting the Sea Captain: Complete Instructions for Making a Realistic Classic

By Dylan Goodson © 2018

Learn how to carve a lifelike sea captain with step-by-step instructions from woodcarving artist and instructor Dylan Goodson. From blocking out the planes, roughing in the shapes and refining the forms to adding details, painting and finishing, Carving and Painting The Sea Captain guides you through the

entire process.

Dylan shows you how to sculpt an expressive 12-inch-tall figure in a relaxed pose with a natural balance. He explains his expert techniques for carving finely detailed faces, hands, and clothing, and provides useful advice on the wet-into-wet paint blending method. Clear instructions and more than 80 photographs show you exactly what to do, with full-size patterns provided for front, back, left, and right views.

Available for 11.99 + S&H from Fox Chapel Publishing.

Floral Blooms Collection: Patterns for Pyrography and Decorative Painting

By Deborah Pompano © 2018

If you are a woodburning artist—or a decorative painter—with a love of nature and animals, this collection will inspire you to create vibrant and attractive images. Deborah Pompano brings a lifetime of experience to her exquisite pyrographic projects.

Floral Blooms Collection offers eight of Deborah’s large ready-to-use designs, presented in both line and color tonal patterns. Inspired by the earth’s awakening in springtime, these dynamic illustrations range from a rustic garden gate to young fawns in an April meadow, newly hatched baby swans going for their first swim, a kingfisher’s breakfast, and more.

Available for 7.99 + S&H from Fox Chapel Publishing.

Majestic Animals Collection: Patterns for Pyrography and Decorative Painting

By Deborah Pompano © 2018

If you are a woodburning artist—or a decorative painter—with a love of nature and animals, this collection will inspire you to create vibrant and attractive images. Deborah Pompano brings a lifetime of experience to her exquisite pyrographic projects.

Majestic Animals Collection offers eight of Deborah’s large ready-to-use designs, presented in both line and color tonal patterns. Inspired by our planet’s amazing biodiversity, these dynamic illustrations invite you to hang with a giraffe in the African savannah, explore tropical rainforests with a family of tree frogs, meet a koala in the branches of a eucalyptus tree, and more.

Available for 7.99 + S&H from Fox Chapel Publishing.

Birds and Animal Landscapes Collection: Patterns for Pyrography and Decorative Painting

By Deborah Pompano © 2018

Birds and Animal Landscapes Collection offers eight of Deborah's large ready-to-use designs, presented in both line and color tonal patterns. Inspired by the blustery and bountiful fall season, these dynamic illustrations range from the first snow on a rustic bridge to turning leaves, playful foxes, a frosty morning blue jay, a young deer's midnight frolic, and more.

Birds and Animal Landscapes Collection offers eight of Deborah’s large ready-to-use designs, presented in both line and color tonal patterns. Inspired by the blustery and bountiful fall season, these dynamic illustrations range from the first snow on a rustic bridge to turning leaves, playful foxes, a frosty morning blue jay, a young deer’s midnight frolic, and more.

Available for 7.99 + S&H from Fox Chapel Publishing.

