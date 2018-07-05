Strop Talk: Issue 11

Free projects, an easy technique for carving mouths, and extreme power carving tools from Woodcarving Illustrated
As summer rolls around, take some time to carve outside and whittle the day away. You can also save some cleanup by taking your big projects outside with these new tools to remove wood quickly!
Project: Pumpkin Man
Simple jointed design lets you get a head start on fall decorating
Techniques: Carving a Woman’s Mouth
Watch Harold Enlow demonstrate how to carve feminine lips in seven simple steps
Club News: Dayton Carver’s Guild Artistry in Wood Show
Get a preview of one of the country’s top woodcarving shows
Feature: Tools for Removing Wood Quickly
You don’t need a chainsaw to remove wood quickly. Check out these tools that tear through wood without risking life or limb
