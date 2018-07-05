Strop Talk: Issue 11

eNews: Strop Talk / News

Strop Talk: Issue 11

by July 5, 2018

Free projects, an easy technique for carving mouths, and extreme power carving tools from Woodcarving Illustrated

As summer rolls around, take some time to carve outside and whittle the day away. You can also save some cleanup by taking your big projects outside with these new tools to remove wood quickly!

 

We Want to Hear From You!

We’d like to get to know you better: what you’re carving, what you’d like to see in the future, and more

Project: Pumpkin Man

Simple jointed design lets you get a head start on fall decorating

Techniques: Carving a Woman’s Mouth

Watch Harold Enlow demonstrate how to carve feminine lips in seven simple steps

Club News: Dayton Carver’s Guild Artistry in Wood Show

Get a preview of one of the country’s top woodcarving shows

Feature: Tools for Removing Wood Quickly

You don’t need a chainsaw to remove wood quickly. Check out these tools that tear through wood without risking life or limb

 

Want to share your opinions or contribute to our magazines, websites, or e-newsletter? We are always listening! Send your e-mails and photos to: editors@woodcarvingillustrated.com.

• Letters: Tell us what you think, ask for help, or share your ideas and successes.

• Tips: Got a great way of doing something? Write it down, take a picture, and send it in!

• Reader Gallery: Snap a photo of your latest carving, jot some details, and share it with us.

• News: Has your club helped a charity or celebrated an anniversary? Are you teaching kids or investigating carvings in far-off countries? Write a short description and include some photos.

• Show Reports: Tell us about your club’s show. How many people exhibited and attended, who won prizes, who taught classes, and who was the special guest? Send photos, too! We prefer to see people—but please be sure to tell us their names.

• Calendar: We welcome your show and roundup announcements for our calendar. (We do not include private classes in our listings.) Click here to visit our website and submit them via our form.

• Projects: We’re always looking for new, unique ideas to publish. If you’ve designed a project, send us a photo and description for a chance to be published!

Related posts:

Strop Talk: Issue Ten Strop Talk: Issue Nine Strop Talk: Issue Eight Strop Talk – Issue Six
Author:

Comments are closed.