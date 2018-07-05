We Want to Hear from You!

We Want to Hear from You!

by July 5, 2018

Hello, carvers!

We’d like to take a moment to get to know you better—what you’re carving, content you’d like to see in the future, and more.

Your thoughts are valuable to us. We hope to hear from you soon!

 

 

 

 

 

Please follow the link HERE to take our 1-minute survey.

 

