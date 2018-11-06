A Christmas Story Leg Lamp

1. Prepare the blank. Mark two arrows pointing toward the face of the plank. Cut the plank in half, and transfer the pattern to each blank. Mark the location of the arrow on the pattern. Draw a graceful line from the top center of the leg to a point on the foot just where it will contact the base. With a 3/8″ (10mm) #6 gouge, cut a channel about 3/8″ wide and 3/8″ deep along this line for the power cord. For the last couple of inches at the top, keep the groove perpendicular to the top and a bit less than 3/8″.

2. Glue the blank together. Place the half without the channel in the position it will be glued, and transfer the side pattern to it. Drill some 5/32″ (4mm)-diameter pilot holes for drywall screws in such a position that they will be cut off in the waste. Place a piece of rope or heavy twine in the channel. I use 5/16″ (8mm) sash cord. The cord should be at least twice as long as the channel. Spread glue on the non-channel piece, and screw the assembly together. You could use clamps rather than screws, but the pieces tend to slip, which can make clamping quite frustrating. Pull the cord halfway through the channel and wipe any glue from it with a damp cloth. Pull the cord in the opposite direction and wipe again. Continue the process until no glue appears on the cord; then do it a few more times. This is the only time you can remove glue squeeze-out from the channel.

3. Remove the waste wood. Allow the glue to set for 20 minutes, and clean any squeeze-out. Transfer the front-view pattern to the blank. Cut out the front view and save the waste. Tape the waste back on, and cut out the side view. After cutting one side, add more tape for stability. Note: I have left a pillar at the arch of the foot to accommodate my rotary vise.

4. Draw on the centerline of all four sides. In order to keep the leg proportioned, you will need centerlines on all four sides. Use a square to draw lines across the leg every few inches—closer together on the curves. Divide these lines in half to determine the centerline. I use a pair of dividing dividers for the task, but you could use regular dividers or a tape measure.

5. Create a half-round between each of the centerlines from thigh to ankle. Use your tool of choice. I use a large skew chisel for most of the roughing. The tip is useful at the tight curve of the foot. Keep the centerline intact for now. You will find that in most areas you are actually creating an oval. Notice that there are a number of grain changes. Just cut to the grain change and remove the area between with a rasp.

6. Shape the lamp from ankle to foot. Use caution; this is an area to cut a bit, then stand back and look. Refer to the reference shots. Once you have done most of the rounding on the upper foot, sketch in the shape of the front of the shoe. Once you are satisfied with the shape of the front of the shoe, carve in the spike heel. Don’t be tempted to make the heel too pointed. For mechanical integrity, keep the spike to a minimum of 3/8″ (1cm) in diameter.

7. Set-in the line where the shoe meets the foot. Use a knife to make a 1/16″ (2mm)-deep stop cut along the line. I use a knife for this, because a mallet blow could split the work, particularly at the front. In most cases, the grain runs away from the stop cut rather than towards it. I found the easiest way to remove the waste is with a sharp skew cutting across the grain.

8. Smooth off some of the major tool marks. A spokeshave will remove marks left by the skew. While working with the spokeshave, remove the centerline and any flat area that might have been left there. The fine end of a horseshoe rasp will get into tight areas. The marks left by the rasp can be removed with a scraper. I made one from a piece of 1 1/4″ (32mm) band steel.

9. Shape the knee and anklebone. Protecting the knee joint is the kneecap. The protrusion of the kneecap produces a hollow on both sides, vaguely extending to the bottom. With the #6 gouge, create this soft hollow. Behind the knee there are some tendons and a small bundle of muscle. These produce a slight hollow to either side. Create this with a medium sweep gouge. The anklebone will protrude to the outside of the leg. The most dramatic protrusion will exist between the bone and the shoe. Toward the upper part of the leg, it is nonexistent. The bone is straight and flat; feel your own. Create this flat by using a spokeshave or even a hand plane. In the sanding process, you will want to soften these hollows even further.