Woodcarving Illustrated Spring 2019, Issue 86

by February 7, 2019

The Spring 2019 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, www.foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

Features

Put to the Test: Walnut Hollow Creative Woodburner

New design is sleek and powerful—and won’t break the bank

By Lora S. Irish 
Maine’s Master Craftsman

New England carver John Bryan gives old tools—and some unique wood—a new lease on life

By Kaylee Schofield 

Patterns

Sophie Takes a Selfie

This comical caricature suggests that the smart phone craze isn’t just for humans anymore

By Frank Napoli
Carving a Realistic Rabbit

Turn this woodland favorite into an adorable spring decoration

By Desiree Hajny

Projects

Power Carving a Bear Head

Make this handsome beast without endless hours of fur texturing

By Lori Andrews
Landing a Largemouth Bass

You won’t need to fish for compliments with this impressive trophy

By Charles Weiss
Get Whale Soon! 

Brighten up a friend’s sickbed with this caricature cetacean

By Mike Bloomquist  
A Flashing School of Fish 

Catch the fluid motion of these permit in a bas-relief

By John Bryan
Creature of the Night

Craft an owl pendant in an afternoon

By Massimo Assumma
Windy the Cowboy

Classic caricature designed to be easy to carve

By Chris Hammack
Wizard’s Book of Spells

This enchanted tome is ready for a shelf at Hogwarts

By Jean McDonald
Chip-Carved Picture Frame

Display photos (and your artistic talent) in one elegant project

By Marty Leenhouts 
Floral Bracelets

Add carved charms to commercial jewelry for a one-of-a-kind gift

By Keoma McCaffrey

Download two more floral charm patterns HERE:

Floral Bracelets-Bonus Patterns
Embellish a Walking Stick 

Adorn your favorite staff with a Celtic-inspired braided handle

By John Allard  

Techniques

Using Reciprocating Carvers 

How to carve projects fast and easily with these powerful tools

By Jon Deck and Bob Duncan 
Selecting a Carving Knife 

It all comes down to fit and steel quality

By Lora S. Irish 

 

Online Exclusives

Bonus Patterns:

Snatch up two free pyrography patterns from the great Lora Irish HERE.

Gallery Extra:

See more photos of John Bryan’s idyllic workshop-in-the-woods HERE.

More Flowers!:

Get the patterns for two additional Floral Bracelet designs (ABOVE).

 

 

