Woodcarving Illustrated Spring 2019, Issue 86

Features

Put to the Test: Walnut Hollow Creative Woodburner New design is sleek and powerful—and won’t break the bank By Lora S. Irish Maine’s Master Craftsman New England carver John Bryan gives old tools—and some unique wood—a new lease on life By Kaylee Schofield

Patterns

Sophie Takes a Selfie This comical caricature suggests that the smart phone craze isn’t just for humans anymore By Frank Napoli Carving a Realistic Rabbit Turn this woodland favorite into an adorable spring decoration By Desiree Hajny

Projects

Power Carving a Bear Head Make this handsome beast without endless hours of fur texturing By Lori Andrews Landing a Largemouth Bass You won’t need to fish for compliments with this impressive trophy By Charles Weiss Get Whale Soon! Brighten up a friend’s sickbed with this caricature cetacean By Mike Bloomquist A Flashing School of Fish Catch the fluid motion of these permit in a bas-relief By John Bryan Creature of the Night Craft an owl pendant in an afternoon By Massimo Assumma Windy the Cowboy Classic caricature designed to be easy to carve By Chris Hammack Wizard’s Book of Spells This enchanted tome is ready for a shelf at Hogwarts By Jean McDonald Chip-Carved Picture Frame Display photos (and your artistic talent) in one elegant project By Marty Leenhouts Floral Bracelets Add carved charms to commercial jewelry for a one-of-a-kind gift By Keoma McCaffrey Download two more floral charm patterns HERE: Floral Bracelets-Bonus Patterns Embellish a Walking Stick Adorn your favorite staff with a Celtic-inspired braided handle By John Allard

Techniques

Using Reciprocating Carvers How to carve projects fast and easily with these powerful tools By Jon Deck and Bob Duncan Selecting a Carving Knife It all comes down to fit and steel quality By Lora S. Irish

Online Exclusives

Bonus Patterns:

Snatch up two free pyrography patterns from the great Lora Irish HERE.

Gallery Extra:

See more photos of John Bryan’s idyllic workshop-in-the-woods HERE.

More Flowers!:

Get the patterns for two additional Floral Bracelet designs (ABOVE).

