Woodcarving Illustrated Spring 2019, Issue 86

Features
|Put to the Test: Walnut Hollow Creative Woodburner
New design is sleek and powerful—and won’t break the bank
By Lora S. Irish
|Maine’s Master Craftsman
New England carver John Bryan gives old tools—and some unique wood—a new lease on life
By Kaylee Schofield
Patterns
|Sophie Takes a Selfie
This comical caricature suggests that the smart phone craze isn’t just for humans anymore
By Frank Napoli
|Carving a Realistic Rabbit
Turn this woodland favorite into an adorable spring decoration
By Desiree Hajny
Projects
|Power Carving a Bear Head
Make this handsome beast without endless hours of fur texturing
By Lori Andrews
|Landing a Largemouth Bass
You won’t need to fish for compliments with this impressive trophy
By Charles Weiss
|Get Whale Soon!
Brighten up a friend’s sickbed with this caricature cetacean
By Mike Bloomquist
|A Flashing School of Fish
Catch the fluid motion of these permit in a bas-relief
By John Bryan
|Creature of the Night
Craft an owl pendant in an afternoon
By Massimo Assumma
|Windy the Cowboy
Classic caricature designed to be easy to carve
By Chris Hammack
|Wizard’s Book of Spells
This enchanted tome is ready for a shelf at Hogwarts
By Jean McDonald
|Chip-Carved Picture Frame
Display photos (and your artistic talent) in one elegant project
By Marty Leenhouts
|Floral Bracelets
Add carved charms to commercial jewelry for a one-of-a-kind gift
By Keoma McCaffrey
|Embellish a Walking Stick
Adorn your favorite staff with a Celtic-inspired braided handle
By John Allard
Techniques
|Using Reciprocating Carvers
How to carve projects fast and easily with these powerful tools
By Jon Deck and Bob Duncan
|Selecting a Carving Knife
It all comes down to fit and steel quality
By Lora S. Irish
Online Exclusives
Bonus Patterns:
Gallery Extra:
See more photos of John Bryan’s idyllic workshop-in-the-woods HERE.
More Flowers!:
