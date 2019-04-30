Woodcarving Illustrated Summer 2019, Issue 87

The Summer 2019 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.
Features
|A Dream Saw for Rough-Outs
The Pégas Scroll Band Saw removes more wood from blanks faster and easier
By the Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated
|Spotlight: Roman & Olga Repikova
From foraged wood to handcrafted finishes and tools, this couple takes “made with love” to a new level
By Kaylee Schofield
|Spotlight: Frank Napoli
This carver gets inspiration from daydreams, PBS shows, and Dr. Seuss
By Kaylee Schofield
Patterns
|Summery Supernova Coasters
Minimalist chip carving design is chic and perfect for beginners
By Roman Chernikov
|Stylized Wooden Combs
Love your locks with a look to beat the barber
By Roman and Olga Repikova
|Peaceful Panda
Ease into painting with this two-tone teddy bear project
By Desiree Hajny
Projects
|Classic Bark Green Man
Dancing eyes and an oak-leaf mustache add character to this woodland spirit
By Kathy Overcash
|Greedy Bear Cub
Taste sweet success with this cute caricature in just eight steps
By Dwayne Gosnell
|Northern Shoveler Hen Walking Stick
Want a realistic bird you can carry everywhere? This pieces fits the bill
By Paul Purnell
|Wood Spirit in Cottonwood
This pensive forest guardian is a perfect intro to carving the human face
By Alec LaCasse
|Carved & Burned Feather Earrings
Decorate your lobes with pair of nature-inspired baubles
By Karen-Hundt Brown
|Cute & Easy Caricature Pig
This carved version of Wilbur is definitely “some pig”
By Wayne Shinlever
|Baby Chickadee
A Little bird told us this is the perfect summer project for power carvers
By Butch Clark
|Civil War Soldier Busts
Focus on the face in these classic caricatures
By Mark Akers
|I Prefer Brie
A humorous pairing of details makes this unlikely gourmand a project to remember
By Frank Napoli
Techniques
|Carving Classic Molding
Dress up a building, box, or frame with these elegant designs
By Mike Allen
Online Exclusives
Bonus Patterns:
Video Extras:
