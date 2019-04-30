Woodcarving Illustrated Summer 2019, Issue 87

The Summer 2019 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

Scroll down for a sneak peek!

Start your summer carving projects by ordering your copy HERE

Features

A Dream Saw for Rough-Outs The Pégas Scroll Band Saw removes more wood from blanks faster and easier By the Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated See the review HERE! Spotlight: Roman & Olga Repikova From foraged wood to handcrafted finishes and tools, this couple takes “made with love” to a new level By Kaylee Schofield Spotlight: Frank Napoli This carver gets inspiration from daydreams, PBS shows, and Dr. Seuss By Kaylee Schofield Check out a video of Frank Napoli’s carved automata HERE.

Patterns

Summery Supernova Coasters Minimalist chip carving design is chic and perfect for beginners By Roman Chernikov Stylized Wooden Combs Love your locks with a look to beat the barber By Roman and Olga Repikova Peaceful Panda Ease into painting with this two-tone teddy bear project By Desiree Hajny

Projects

Classic Bark Green Man Dancing eyes and an oak-leaf mustache add character to this woodland spirit By Kathy Overcash Greedy Bear Cub Taste sweet success with this cute caricature in just eight steps By Dwayne Gosnell Northern Shoveler Hen Walking Stick Want a realistic bird you can carry everywhere? This pieces fits the bill By Paul Purnell Wood Spirit in Cottonwood This pensive forest guardian is a perfect intro to carving the human face By Alec LaCasse Carved & Burned Feather Earrings Decorate your lobes with pair of nature-inspired baubles By Karen-Hundt Brown Cute & Easy Caricature Pig This carved version of Wilbur is definitely “some pig” By Wayne Shinlever Baby Chickadee A Little bird told us this is the perfect summer project for power carvers By Butch Clark Civil War Soldier Busts Focus on the face in these classic caricatures By Mark Akers I Prefer Brie A humorous pairing of details makes this unlikely gourmand a project to remember By Frank Napoli

Techniques

Carving Classic Molding Dress up a building, box, or frame with these elegant designs By Mike Allen

Online Exclusives

Bonus Patterns:

Find seasonal projects, like a fan-tailed hummingbird and a flying propeller HERE.

Video Extras:

See a video of the Pégas Scroll Saw in action HERE.