Woodcarving Illustrated Spring 2020, Issue #90

The Spring 2020 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.
Features
|Making an Insect Condo
Protect pollinators using common materials from around the yard and shop
By Kaylee Schofield
|Airbrushing on the Cheap
You could have two-thirds of an airbrush setup hiding in your workshop!
By Jon Deck
|The Key Marco Cat
The tools used to carve this ancient figurine might surprise you
By Kaylee Schofield
Patterns
|Chip-Carved Gothic Cross
See the contrasting design appear with each new cut!
By Marty Leenhouts
Techniques
|Mythical Woodland Cottage: Part 1
Carve layers of pine to make a cozy home for a literary creature
By Betty Padden
Projects
|Love You Beary Much
This charming beast won’t steal your honey, but she may steal your heart
By Sara Barraclough
|Simple Fork & Spoon Set
Add milk paint to hardwood utensils to make carved details pop
By Elizabeth Sherman
|Hangry Hawk
Carve this sassy caricature in an afternoon—with just one little block of wood
By Dennis Thornton
Painting the Hangry Hawk
Practice blending, drybrushing, and lining techniques on this small but expressive carving
By Susan Thornton
|Hummingbird Moth Gourd
Transform a treasured photo into a piece of pyrography art
By Jenn Avery
|Trefoil Rosette Applique
Spruce up household furniture with a timeless floral motif
By Mark Ivan Fortune
|Carving a Baby Dragon
Hatch this charming creature from a tiny basswood block
By Jim Feather
|Simple Holiday Houses
Customize this cottage blank for Easter, Christmas, and Halloween
By Aaron and Andy Mayer
|Comfort Turtle
Carve a simple 8-step reptile using just two tools
By Tom Mellott
|Flat-Plane Bunny
This rascally rabbit is as cute as the real thing, but won’t destroy your vegetable patch
By James Miller
|Minnow Chaser
Practice your airbrushing skills on this realistic lure
By Rich Rousseau
|Whittled Cocktail Stirrers
Spice up party beverages with these reusable picks
By Tom Hindes
|Swedish Courting Spoon
Swap out the cheesy Valentine card for a 17th-century alternative
By Dave Western
Online Exclusives
Comfort Bird Plans
If you loved Tom Mellott’s comfort turtle, carve that creature a winged companion perfect for spring.Comfort Bird Plans
Extra Photos
Want to make your own Key Marco Cat? Get an expanded tutorial (and more photos) here!Key Marco Cat Project
Free Patterns
Download Bonus designs for Aaron and Andy Mayer’s Simple Holiday Houses!Holiday Houses Patterns
