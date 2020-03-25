Woodcarving Wednesdays: Learn to Whittle an Angelfish

Since many of us are spending extra time indoors these days, it’s more important than ever to stay creative and busy. With that in mind, the team at Woodcarving Illustrated will be posting a free beginner-friendly project to our website every Wednesday. So grab a knife and let those woodchips fly!

Whittling artist, carving teacher, and regular contributor to WCI Tom Hindes has designed an adorable angelfish that will help ease you into the summer season. You may even find yourself daydreaming of palm trees and a salty island breeze. This project is great for any carver—beginner or pro—and only requires one tool to complete! Check out the video below to whittle along with Tom.

Angel Fish Pattern

Also, be sure to order Tom’s best-selling book, 20-Minute Whittling Projects, and his brand-new sequel, Whittling In Your Free Time. Both offer friendly instructions and step-by-step photos, and you’ll learn how to carve an endless array of charming wizards, gnomes, gargoyles, dogs, horses, and more!

About the Author

Tom Hindes started whittling and carving in the early 2000s. Now retired from a career in technical training development at Ohio State University, Tom lives in Port St. joe, Fla. He carves Noah’s arks, Christmas ornaments, wizards, and gnomes. He is the author of 20-Minute Whittling, available from Fox Chapel Publishing.