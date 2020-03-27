Woodcarving Wednesdays: Power Carve a Springtime Charm Bracelet

Since many of us are spending extra time indoors these days, it’s more important than ever to stay creative and busy. With that in mind, the team at Woodcarving Illustrated will be posting a free beginner-friendly project to our website every Wednesday. So grab a knife and let those woodchips fly!

Easter may be over for many of us, but that doesn’t mean the festive spirit of the season has to end. While you’re working through those peeps and chocolates in your candy basket, power carve some colorful egg-shaped charms that won’t melt in the sun. In this week’s video, Keoma McCaffrey will show you how to create a springtime charm bracelet that is lovely enough to wear year-round.

Interested in more? Be sure to check out Creating Wooden Jewelry by Sarah King. This comprehensive guide demonstrates invaluable woodworking skills including jointing, turning, steaming, polishing, staining, painting, beveling, inlaying, and more! Combining wood with other media, from silver to silicon, you’ll learn 10 techniques and create 14 beautiful projects.

About the Author

Keoma McCaffrey lives in Northern California with her husband, Jeff, and two sons. She carves most of her work from salvaged local hardwoods. She is a moderator on the Woodcarving Illustrated message board, woodcarvingillustrated.com/forum.