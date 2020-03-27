Woodcarving Wednesdays: Simple Chip Carved Coaster (Marty Leenhouts)

Since many of us are spending extra time indoors these days, it’s more important than ever to stay creative and busy. With that in mind, the team at Woodcarving Illustrated will be posting a free beginner-friendly project to our website every Wednesday. So grab a knife and let those woodchips fly!

Have you ever wanted to try chip carving, but felt a little intimidated? In this week’s video, professional chip carver Marty Leenhouts demonstrates there’s nothing to be afraid of. You’ll learn how to quickly apply a pattern, avoid chip out, and carve common shapes. Check out Marty’s video below to chip carve a coaster with ease.

Chip Carved Coaster Pattern

Also, be sure to check out Marty’s book, Chip Carving Essentials: A Step-by-Step Guide to Successful Chip Carving. In this book, Marty shares invaluable chip carving secrets he’s learned over the past 30 years. Visit mychipcarving.com for more of his projects and videos.

About the Author

Marty Leenhouts is a regular contributor to Woodcarving Illustrated and the author of Chip Carving Essentials: A Step-By-Step Guide to Successful Chip Carving. The owner of MyChipCarving.com and EZcarving.com, he has 30 years of teaching experience. His instructional videos have 3+ million views and can be found on YouTube by searching for “MyChipCarving.”