Woodcarving Illustrated Summer 2020, Issue #91

Current Issue / Our Magazine

by April 28, 2020

The Summer 2020 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

Features

The Scoop on Spoonesaurus

Emmet Van Driesche and Matt White use Instagram to bring the spoon carving community closer together

By Danielle Schagrin
5 Spoon Carving Tools

Handy products for the entire process from roughing out to finishing touches

By Jon Deck
Spotlight: Amy Costello

Chip carver finds balance in complex designs

By Hannah Rachel Carroll

Techniques

 

Skater Dude

This gnarly caricature comes with his own built-in helmet

By Rick Stoddard
Carving a Lace Trompe l’oeil

Carve delicate details like a pro using one simple technique

By Julien Feller

Projects

 

Woodspirit in Cottonwood Bark

Carve a gorgeous female face in short order

By Alec LaCasse
Sunflower Weave Woodburning

Celebrate the dog days of summer with this bright, homey design

By Jo Schwartz

Carving a Pocket Spoon

This versatile utensil lets you eat on the go with elegance and ease

By Emmet Van Driesche
Patriotic Santa

Gear up for Election Day with a candidate everyone can agree on

By Bob Kozakiewicz
Flat-Plane Alligator

Build up layers of texture on this mean, green swamp creature

By James Miller
Elegant Floral Relief

Capture the fleeting beauty of a daylily in hardwood

By Rosanna Coyne
Making a Chip Carved Bowl

Embellish turned objects with the clever repeating design

By Amy Costello
Hatching a Comfort Turtle from an Egg

Keep worries at bay with these calming creatures

By Steven Kulp
Mythical Woodland Cottage: Part 2

Blend rich paint hues to finish this gorgeous pastoral paradise

By Betty Padden 
Easy-Carve Giraffe

Mastering this gentle giant will put you head and shoulders above the rest

By Tom Hindes
Realistic Yellow-Rumped Warbler

Learn to power carve and paint every feather on this exquisite songbird

By Randy Conner
Wonky Whittled Ladybugs

Bring a bit of Mother Nature indoors with these colorful carved bugs

By Tim Thompson 

 

Online Exclusives

Spotlight: Julien Feller 

This 26-year-old transforms bulky wood glueups into elegant panels of gilded fabric

Julien Feller Feature

Extra Photos

Want to add even more charming details to your Mythical Cottage? Get additional plans and photos here!

Mythical Cottage Details

 

