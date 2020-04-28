Woodcarving Illustrated Summer 2020, Issue #91

The Summer 2020 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

Scroll down for a sneak peak!

Features

The Scoop on Spoonesaurus Emmet Van Driesche and Matt White use Instagram to bring the spoon carving community closer together By Danielle Schagrin 5 Spoon Carving Tools Handy products for the entire process from roughing out to finishing touches By Jon Deck Spotlight: Amy Costello Chip carver finds balance in complex designs By Hannah Rachel Carroll

Techniques

Skater Dude This gnarly caricature comes with his own built-in helmet By Rick Stoddard Carving a Lace Trompe l’oeil Carve delicate details like a pro using one simple technique By Julien Feller

Projects

Woodspirit in Cottonwood Bark Carve a gorgeous female face in short order By Alec LaCasse Sunflower Weave Woodburning Celebrate the dog days of summer with this bright, homey design By Jo Schwartz Carving a Pocket Spoon This versatile utensil lets you eat on the go with elegance and ease By Emmet Van Driesche Patriotic Santa Gear up for Election Day with a candidate everyone can agree on By Bob Kozakiewicz Flat-Plane Alligator Build up layers of texture on this mean, green swamp creature By James Miller Elegant Floral Relief Capture the fleeting beauty of a daylily in hardwood By Rosanna Coyne Making a Chip Carved Bowl Embellish turned objects with the clever repeating design By Amy Costello Hatching a Comfort Turtle from an Egg Keep worries at bay with these calming creatures By Steven Kulp Mythical Woodland Cottage: Part 2 Blend rich paint hues to finish this gorgeous pastoral paradise By Betty Padden Easy-Carve Giraffe Mastering this gentle giant will put you head and shoulders above the rest By Tom Hindes

Realistic Yellow-Rumped Warbler Learn to power carve and paint every feather on this exquisite songbird By Randy Conner Wonky Whittled Ladybugs Bring a bit of Mother Nature indoors with these colorful carved bugs By Tim Thompson

Online Exclusives

Spotlight: Julien Feller

This 26-year-old transforms bulky wood glueups into elegant panels of gilded fabric

Julien Feller Feature

Extra Photos

Want to add even more charming details to your Mythical Cottage? Get additional plans and photos here!

Mythical Cottage Details