Woodcarving Illustrated Summer 2020, Issue #91

The Summer 2020 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.
Scroll down for a sneak peak!Purchase the Issue
Features
|The Scoop on Spoonesaurus
Emmet Van Driesche and Matt White use Instagram to bring the spoon carving community closer together
By Danielle Schagrin
|5 Spoon Carving Tools
Handy products for the entire process from roughing out to finishing touches
By Jon Deck
|Spotlight: Amy Costello
Chip carver finds balance in complex designs
By Hannah Rachel Carroll
Techniques
|Skater Dude
This gnarly caricature comes with his own built-in helmet
By Rick Stoddard
|Carving a Lace Trompe l’oeil
Carve delicate details like a pro using one simple technique
By Julien Feller
Projects
|Woodspirit in Cottonwood Bark
Carve a gorgeous female face in short order
By Alec LaCasse
|Sunflower Weave Woodburning
Celebrate the dog days of summer with this bright, homey design
By Jo Schwartz
|
Carving a Pocket Spoon
This versatile utensil lets you eat on the go with elegance and ease
By Emmet Van Driesche
|Patriotic Santa
Gear up for Election Day with a candidate everyone can agree on
By Bob Kozakiewicz
|Flat-Plane Alligator
Build up layers of texture on this mean, green swamp creature
By James Miller
|Elegant Floral Relief
Capture the fleeting beauty of a daylily in hardwood
By Rosanna Coyne
|Making a Chip Carved Bowl
Embellish turned objects with the clever repeating design
By Amy Costello
|Hatching a Comfort Turtle from an Egg
Keep worries at bay with these calming creatures
By Steven Kulp
|Mythical Woodland Cottage: Part 2
Blend rich paint hues to finish this gorgeous pastoral paradise
By Betty Padden
|Easy-Carve Giraffe
Mastering this gentle giant will put you head and shoulders above the rest
By Tom Hindes
|Realistic Yellow-Rumped Warbler
Learn to power carve and paint every feather on this exquisite songbird
By Randy Conner
|Wonky Whittled Ladybugs
Bring a bit of Mother Nature indoors with these colorful carved bugs
By Tim Thompson
Online Exclusives
Spotlight: Julien Feller
This 26-year-old transforms bulky wood glueups into elegant panels of gilded fabricJulien Feller Feature
Extra Photos
Want to add even more charming details to your Mythical Cottage? Get additional plans and photos here!Mythical Cottage Details
|
Get the Summer 2020 IssuePurchase the Issue
For more articles like this, subscribe to Woodcarving Illustrated magazine.Magazine Subscription
Plus! Get digital mini magazines in your e-mail between printed issues.