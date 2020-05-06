Woodcarving Wednesdays: Whittle a Bird from a Branch

Since many of us are spending extra time indoors these days, it’s more important than ever to stay creative and busy. With that in mind, the team at Woodcarving Illustrated will be posting a free beginner-friendly project to our website every Wednesday. So grab a knife and let those woodchips fly!

In this week’s video, woodcarving professional Chris Lubkemann demonstrates how to whittle an owl—using one knife and one piece of wood—in one short sitting.

Interested in learning more? This friendly guidebook from Chris Lubkemann features 18 step-by-step whittling projects for knives, forks, birds, animals, trees, flowers,and more. Also includes chapters on proper whittling tools and materials, what woods are best to carve, and how to start projects by selecting and safely sharpening the best knife for each project.

About the Author

Chris is the author of four other best-selling whittling books from Fox Chapel Publishing: The Little Book Of Whittling, Big Book Of Whittle Fun, Whittling Twigs & Branches, and Tree Craft. A child of missionaries, Chris Lubkemann grew up in the forests of Brazil and Peru, where he developed an appreciation for knives and entertained himself—and others—by handcrafting rafts, tree houses, traps, and slingshots from scrap wood. Since that time, he has continued to integrate his woodworking skills with good old-fashioned fun. Chris has carved some of the world’s smallest branch carvings, and his smallest branch rooster was given a Guinness World Record Certificate. Chris currently demonstrates whittling as the resident woodcarver at the Amish Farm and House in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.